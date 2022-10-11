Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Friday's Buford-Mill Creek football matchup, state's top game of the week, launches new rivalry
Less than 10 miles separate Buford and Mill Creek, and until the opening of Seckinger this school year, the two high school districts abutted each other. Both of their football programs have been among Georgia’s best for a decade, and in the older school Buford’s case, much longer. Football fans in the northern Gwinnett communities have wondered for years how it would turn out if the two powerhouses played each other.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs, Josh Lovelady honored by Touchdown Club of Atlanta
Mill Creek’s football program earned two of the top awards from the Touchdown Club of Atlanta on Tuesday. Senior safety Caleb Downs was the club’s Defensive Player of the Month for September, and Josh Lovelady was Head Coach of the Month. The Hawks are unbeaten heading into Friday’s showdown with No. 1 Buford.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard, Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh earn running honors
Peachtree Ridge’s Alitza Dennard and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Colton Harsh were named Gwinnett runners of the week Wednesday by the county’s cross country coaches. Dennard earned the award after placing fifth in the Mountain Invite with a time of 20 minutes, 24.50 seconds. Harsh was sixth at the Mountain Invite with a time of 16:56.04.
gwinnettprepsports.com
FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Archer opens with win at Duluth
DULUTH — Archer opened the girls flag football season with a 12-2 win over Duluth on Tuesday. Zahria Baker had a touchdown run, Abby Zerm returned an interception for a touchdown and Lauryn Banks had five sacks to lead the victory. Devyn Lambert added an interception for the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan claims Region 7-AAA Tournament title
CUMMING — Wesleyan’s softball team defeated Pickens 9-1 Thursday for the Region 7-AAA Tournament title. Anna Kennedy went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and her solo home run provided the walk-off victory, invoking the mercy rule.
Comments / 0