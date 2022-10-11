What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.

Wednesday

The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj.

Thursday

Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $12 for five pour.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Ride the hay trailer with a spooky storyteller and sometimes other creepy characters. This is 15 minutes long and kid friendly. There is mention of death, murder, ghosts, etc. The ride leaves every 20 minutes. You can pay cash, card or Venmo at the loading point. Cost is $5 per rider ages 2 and older. Meet at East Terry and Princeton streets near ISU.

Thursday-Saturday

“DC League of Super-Pets” is the weekend feature at ISU’s Bengal Theater, playing Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

ISU Theater opens its season with José Rivera’s “Marisol,” playing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Friday

Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Harry Potter Family Yoga at 7 p.m. Friday. A pre-party, which includes wand making and cotton candy potions, will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for yoga and $5 for the pre-party and can be purchased at soulscapeyogastudio.com.

Coming Home will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

JJ Jones will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Stump, in the alley behind 450 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a “Stranger Things” & ’80s theme night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dress up in your best “Stranger Things” or ’80s attire and get $1 off admission and a free glow stick.

The Kingston Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Dr. Del Parkinson, a seasoned piano performer, is returning to BYU-Idaho in Rexburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Barrus Concert Hall. Tickets are $3 for students and $6 for the general public and can be purchased at www.byui.edu/ticket-office.

Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a country dance night starting at 9 p.m. Friday. There will be a $3 cover after 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in downtown Pocatello. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8 to 15. To purchase tickets, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.

SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds returns on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October in the D barn at the fairgrounds in Pocatello. This is open to all ages and scare levels. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 3 to 11, and children 2 and under get in free. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srdshaunt. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

The Nightmare On Whitaker haunted attraction will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as Halloween night. The attraction is at 5297 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.

Saturday

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

ISU’s Homecoming parade takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information and a parade map, visit isu.edu/homecoming. The football game starts at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena. For more information or tickets, visit isubengals.com.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

There will be a Community Preparedness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 930 E Alameda Road in Pocatello. There will be booths, classes, food samples, demonstrations, emergency plans and more.

The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. Come shop 130-plus local vendors — everything from clothing to treats to home decor and more. Admission is free.

Every Saturday for the month of October, you can get your fix of Team Roping at the Bannock County Event Center. Bring the family to Load ‘em in the Dark’s Super Saturdays. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Reading Time with the Queens, with the theme “Monster Mash,” will take place from 1:30 to to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Room of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. You are encouraged to wear your Halloween costume to this event; however, please do not wear a full face mask.

“Top Gun Maverick” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday in ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Sunday

Steer wrestling, breakaway roping and barrel racing events are happening all day long on Sunday as 7C Productions presents their Timed Event Championships. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bannock County Event Center’s Arena 2. For more information, visit 7C Productions’ Facebook page.

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Acclaimed British movie “Rogue Agent” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Monday

The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

