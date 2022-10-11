Read full article on original website
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Contrasting Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)
Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Risk &...
Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Drops By 17.5%
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading 3.4% Higher
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
StockNews.com Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Hold
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Drops By 16.5%
LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter.
Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased...
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
MDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $20.31
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 289 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,338,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September
Shares of NASDAQ SIDU opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70.
Comments / 0