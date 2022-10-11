Read full article on original website
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,042 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %. Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cherry...
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 1,656.1%
Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.7% Higher
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.13.
Investors Purchase High Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.09.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $20.31
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Buckle stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.
