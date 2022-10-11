Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.50.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
tickerreport.com
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by UBS Group
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $776.46.
tickerreport.com
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
tickerreport.com
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.22 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.
tickerreport.com
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Buckle stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.
tickerreport.com
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $4.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,042 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
tickerreport.com
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
tickerreport.com
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
tickerreport.com
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.
tickerreport.com
Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 167,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.
Comments / 0