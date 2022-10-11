Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO