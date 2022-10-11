Read full article on original website
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.06
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 162,252 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.
Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.9 %. Shares of CHB opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.14.
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 1,656.1%
Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
Kore Potash’s (KP2) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
Shares of Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.21. Kore Potash has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02).
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
CORR opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %. Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cherry...
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.22
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73.
ScS Group’s (SCS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital
LON:SCS opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. The company has a market cap of £46.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.08.
Benjamin T. Dake Sells 4,954 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock
Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, October 7th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,520 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $168,425.20. On Monday, September 12th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 7,520 shares of...
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.
