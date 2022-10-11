Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO