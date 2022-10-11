Read full article on original website
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Buckle stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,042 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.13.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Grows By 700.0%
VLOWY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.70.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.50.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $90.00
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.22 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
CORR opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.
Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $20.31
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
