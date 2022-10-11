Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Kendall Capital Management Has $4.97 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.
tickerreport.com
Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
tickerreport.com
Contrasting Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)
Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Risk &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
StockNews.com Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Hold
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
tickerreport.com
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.50.
tickerreport.com
Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
tickerreport.com
Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.75.
tickerreport.com
Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
tickerreport.com
Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 316 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
tickerreport.com
Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Down 1.5%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Comments / 0