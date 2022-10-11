Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO