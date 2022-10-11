Read full article on original website
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 17.2% in September
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.43.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho
MDXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.75.
Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%
InterPrivate III Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased...
W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Update
A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.
Contrasting Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)
Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability. Risk &...
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PET. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Drops By 17.5%
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.50.
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 8,140 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.01 on Thursday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.
Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September
Shares of NASDAQ SIDU opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70.
Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Drops By 16.5%
LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.
StockNews.com Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Hold
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
