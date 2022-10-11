Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters
Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt Clashes With Kenya Moore While Filming RHOA?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt could be a big topic for season 15. Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is busy filming for its 15th season. Filming for RHOA began recently after the last reunion episode aired for season 14. A major storyline that began towards the end of season 14 is Sheree Whitfield’s budding romance with “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Just Shared a Sweet Fact About Noelle and Her Dad Leon Robinson
What’s in a name? In honor of National Daughters Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey explained the sweet meaning behind 22-year-old Noelle Robinson’s moniker. Sharing a throwback Instagram photo of her and ex Leon Robinson decked out in NBA apparel while holding their daughter, on...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake
Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
urbanbellemag.com
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love
Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
