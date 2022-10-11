ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Martell Holt Clashes With Kenya Moore While Filming RHOA?

Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt could be a big topic for season 15. Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is busy filming for its 15th season. Filming for RHOA began recently after the last reunion episode aired for season 14. A major storyline that began towards the end of season 14 is Sheree Whitfield’s budding romance with “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake

Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Dead at 25

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, according to her grieving mother. “Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey ???,” Bailey, 45, captioned an Instagram carousel of snaps of her late daughter, which included gorgeous selfies, family photos and pics of Kayla as a child. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon ??.”
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
