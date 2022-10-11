Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Man accused of spreading ‘X-rated’ photos across Boston MBTA station
A Boston man accused of spreading explicit photographs across the floor of an MBTA station was arrested Thursday night after police said they discovered an outstanding warrant in his name. The 64-year-old man had spread “numerous X-rated photographs” across the floor of Ashmont station in Dorchester when stopped by Transit...
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
Heavy police activity near Fenway Park halts MBTA service
A heavy police presence on MBTA tracks near Fenway Park coincided with a pause in service on the Worcester Line Wednesday night. The police investigation caused heavy commuter rail delays that were still in effect near midnight. Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA officials about the cause of the...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
Eyewitness News
Worker seriously injured after being trapped in scrap metal shredder, officials say
EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A worker in Massachusetts suffered serious injuries when he became trapped in a metal shredder Thursday. Emergency crews were able to free the worker from the heavy machinery after spending nearly three hours on the rescue at the Scrap-It Inc. scrap metal recycling center. First...
whdh.com
Transit Police: 40-year-old man dead after struck by Commuter Rail train
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man who was struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday night has died as a result of his injuries, Transit Police said. Transit Police said the man, originally from out of state, was trespassing on the right of way between Back Bay and Lansdowne Station at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by an outbound MBTA Commuter Rail train. The man was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained.
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston
"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
At least one person injured in an industrial accident in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — Firefighters respond to an industrial accident in Everett that left at least one person injured on Thursday afternoon. Everett Firefighters said the person may have gotten trapped in a metal shredder. There is no word on the extent of the injury. Officials said crews responded to...
nbcboston.com
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to identify breaking and entering suspect in Brighton
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to a breaking and entering in Brighton. Police reported that the incident happened in the area of Lanark Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 8. Boston Police said that anyone wishing to...
universalhub.com
Replacement for closed Cleary Square bridge will take until at least spring, 2025 to open, state says
MassDOT told Hyde Park residents last night they're going to have to keep detouring around the bridge over the train tracks through Cleary Square until at least spring, 2025, which is the earliest officials say they can have a new River Street bridge built. The state shut the bridge to...
nbcboston.com
Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community
Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
nbcboston.com
Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say
A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released #mayorkoch #quincycitycouncil #sec #fbi
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy $3.5 million cyberheist report finally released. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren. The latest Quarry exposé...
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
