Phoenix, AZ

statepress.com

Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'

If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory in the Phoenix area

Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Oct. 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes, especially for travel to or from the Tucson or Casa Grande areas on Interstate 10. Weather permitting,...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue

Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Foothills Food Bank seeks holiday Adopt-A-Family donors

The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to Adopt-A-Family and brighten the holidays for children, families and seniors in the north Phoenix foothills communities as part of the food bank’s 20th annual holiday gift program. Last year they served over 1,185 people in our community through the Adopt-A-Family program.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name

At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Celestial Artisan Meadery welcomed into Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce

Celestial Artisan Meadery was welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Blending modern techniques and innovative flavors, while honoring the ancient traditions of mead making, the Celestial Artisan Meadery offers a variety of quality honey wines and ciders. It is located at 100 E. St., Suite 100, in Carefree.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M

Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth

The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

