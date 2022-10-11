Read full article on original website
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix Children’s, SRP partner to implement new, innovative approach to reduce child drownings
In an effort to improve water safety messaging and reduce child drownings in Arizona, SRP is supporting Phoenix Children’s by partnering to support the health system’s drowning prevention curriculum to pediatricians’ practices statewide. With funding from SRP, Phoenix Children’s is furthering its longstanding work to reduce drownings...
ADOT: Weekend freeway travel advisory in the Phoenix area
Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Oct. 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes, especially for travel to or from the Tucson or Casa Grande areas on Interstate 10. Weather permitting,...
Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue
Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
Foothills Food Bank seeks holiday Adopt-A-Family donors
The Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks donors to Adopt-A-Family and brighten the holidays for children, families and seniors in the north Phoenix foothills communities as part of the food bank’s 20th annual holiday gift program. Last year they served over 1,185 people in our community through the Adopt-A-Family program.
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Arizona Lottery player running out of time to collect $4.3M The Pick jackpot
PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player is running out of time to collect on a ticket worth up to $4.3 million. A jackpot entry for The Pick game was purchased three months ago at the Safeway at Guadalupe and Alma School roads in Mesa. It matched all six numbers...
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend
The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
Celestial Artisan Meadery welcomed into Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce
Celestial Artisan Meadery was welcomed into the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 22. Blending modern techniques and innovative flavors, while honoring the ancient traditions of mead making, the Celestial Artisan Meadery offers a variety of quality honey wines and ciders. It is located at 100 E. St., Suite 100, in Carefree.
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
Second infant treated for fentanyl exposure in Phoenix this week
An infant tested positive for Fentanyl after being taken to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
