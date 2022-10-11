Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
$2 million grant given to Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department
Chief Bruce German says the money will go towards training and updated fire equipment, like a new air supply and rehab truck.
rtands.com
Watch: Drone footage of second high-speed rail overpass finished in the last month in Calif.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation—the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is located along Kent Avenue west of S.R. 43...
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada: Looking Back 110 years
In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
thesungazette.com
VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further
VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
Housing Watch: Granville Homes having year-end sales event
During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
GV Wire
SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents
A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
Marjaree Mason Center honors professional women, businesses at luncheon
More than 1,000 people spent their lunch at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday celebrating accomplished women in many different industries.
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
sjvsun.com
Cannabis sales are coming up short. One Valley community is already adjusting.
Measure Q, otherwise known as the cannabis sales tax in Farmersville, is currently in its second year of harvesting revenue for the city. And as of late city administration is realizing they may have to tamp down their expectations on the amount of green it can bring in. From a...
GV Wire
State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone
State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
KMPH.com
Deadly rollover crash on Belmont Ave. Friday morning in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person died in a rollover crash at Belmont and Parkway Avenues in Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when police say 22-year-old Jinnah Conley was making a turn onto Belmont left the roadway, clipped a telephone pole support cable, and flipped.
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
KMPH.com
22-year-old needs $16,500 to keep service dog that detects her seizures
A 22-year-old from Woodlake needs $16,500 to keep a service dog that detects her seizures before they happen and who also helps her get around. Hannah Jobe has been dealing with an undiagnosed medical condition for over two years now that has left her with mobility issues. Before Jobe's life...
