Clovis, CA

Hanford Sentinel

10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems

Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
HANFORD, CA
City
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
mercedcountytimes.com

Planada: Looking Back 110 years

In the year 1912, Planada was celebrating the grand opening of the new and luxurious Hotel Ciquatan and what was hoped to be the beginning of a new prosperous “City Beautiful.”. Planada was originally named Whitton and then renamed Geneva by a group of Swiss dairy farmers from the...
PLANADA, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD exceeds county test scores, superintendent strives further

VISALIA – Students with Visalia Unified School District are testing at higher rates than other schools in the county and the Visalia superintendent hopes to take them even higher with the groundwork laid out for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Kirk Shrum gave a final update on his superintendent...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Deadly rollover crash on Belmont Ave. Friday morning in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person died in a rollover crash at Belmont and Parkway Avenues in Fresno Friday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when police say 22-year-old Jinnah Conley was making a turn onto Belmont left the roadway, clipped a telephone pole support cable, and flipped.
FRESNO, CA

