Georgia State

Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
Daily Mail

Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at rally with Republican senators - as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Democrat rival Warnock despite abortion claims

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at a rally with GOP heavyweight senators, as polls show he is neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A new Emerson College/The Hill poll found 48 percent of respondents planned to vote for Warnock, 46...
The Independent

New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains

Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
The Associated Press

Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp

Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership committee had raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Abrams has collected a total of $85 million since announcing her second bid for governor. The Democrat said she had more than $11 million in cash remaining, after spending nearly $44 million during the third quarter Abrams has effectively leveraged a Republican-backed law that allows top Georgia candidates and legislative caucuses to collect unlimited contributions through leadership committees, while coordinating spending with traditional campaign committees, leaving no difference in who controls the money and how it can be used. Her One Georgia Committee raised $20.8 million during the quarter, while her direct campaign raised $15.4 million.
TIME

Herschel Walker and the GOP's Trump Candidate Problem

Some U.S. senators give windy, pompous speeches, dense with policy and argument. No one need worry that Herschel Walker would be that kind of U.S. senator. “They told me I had a mental problem,” Walker says, two big hands resting on a wooden lectern. “I go to the hospital, I go, ‘Whoa, these people here are crazy, I’m not like them!’ But then I realized I was exactly like they were.”
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News/YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The BattleGround Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats hold 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
