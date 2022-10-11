Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock rakes in $26.3M as GOP challenger Herschel Walker falls behind
Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) reelection campaign has turned into a fundraising juggernaut, picking up $26.3 million in the last three months as Election Day nears and control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Warnock's campaign said Monday that it had collected money from more than 340,000 donors from July...
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at rally with Republican senators - as polls shows him neck-and-neck with Democrat rival Warnock despite abortion claims
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker told a strange story about a bull abandoning three pregnant cows at a rally with GOP heavyweight senators, as polls show he is neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. A new Emerson College/The Hill poll found 48 percent of respondents planned to vote for Warnock, 46...
Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate
After Sen. Warnock called him out for "pretending to be a police officer," Herschel Walker pulled out a badge to insist he was once a cop, doubling down on a widely debunked claim. The post Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Biden weighs in on Herschel Walker abortion scandal with brutal one-word assessment
Joe Biden offered a brief reaction to Herschel Walker’s deepening scandal surrounding the mother of one of his children, who says she had an abortion paid for by the candidate in 2009. The president was asked by reporters outside of the White House for his thoughts on the floundering...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Stumping for Abrams, Jill Biden says Kemp’s policies bad for Georgia
First Lady Jill Biden gave her thoughts on Georgia's governor's race during a fundraiser for Stacey Abrams on Oct. 14, 2022.
Abrams raises $85M in Georgia governor race, outpacing Kemp
Democrat Stacey Abrams continues to raise more money than incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race, but her heavy spending means she has less cash remaining for the final sprint through the Nov. 8 election. Abrams said Friday that her campaign and an associated leadership committee had raised more than $36 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. Abrams has collected a total of $85 million since announcing her second bid for governor. The Democrat said she had more than $11 million in cash remaining, after spending nearly $44 million during the third quarter Abrams has effectively leveraged a Republican-backed law that allows top Georgia candidates and legislative caucuses to collect unlimited contributions through leadership committees, while coordinating spending with traditional campaign committees, leaving no difference in who controls the money and how it can be used. Her One Georgia Committee raised $20.8 million during the quarter, while her direct campaign raised $15.4 million.
Herschel Walker and the GOP's Trump Candidate Problem
Some U.S. senators give windy, pompous speeches, dense with policy and argument. No one need worry that Herschel Walker would be that kind of U.S. senator. “They told me I had a mental problem,” Walker says, two big hands resting on a wooden lectern. “I go to the hospital, I go, ‘Whoa, these people here are crazy, I’m not like them!’ But then I realized I was exactly like they were.”
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News/YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The BattleGround Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats hold 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes face off during second and final U.S. Senate debate Thursday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Marquette University's Varsity Theater was packed Thursday evening, on Oct. 13 for the highly anticipated debate between incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson and challenger Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. The hour-long debate was the second and final showdown before the midterm elections on Nov. 8. and...
'This will change everything for me': Americans react to Biden's plan to forgive up to $20k in student loan debt
(CNN) -- Americans across the country are sharing their mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Biden announced in August that borrowers who hold loans with the Department of Education and make less than $125,000 annually are...
Former president Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 for Democrat campaign rally
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former President Barack Obama will join Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and the WisDems in Milwaukee for a campaign rally ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8. Others that Obama will be joining include:. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Lt. Gov....
