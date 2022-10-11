Read full article on original website
Related
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Warm Up With a Quick Soup Trip Along Rt. 63
SHRIMP TOM YUM SOUP - THAI BOWL - 515 MAIN ST. WATERTOWN. Let me start off by saying that I believe that Thai BowL is one of the best restaurants in Connecticut. Everything that I've ever ordered there is only of the finest ingredients, expertly cooked, and tastes cooked to order. That being said, Thai BowL's Tom Yum is astounding. I was conditioned to be scared of Hot and Sour soups, thinking I would run off to the bathroom and poop fire, but Tom Yum is different. It's broth-based, with lemongrass and lime, delicious chili sauce, and savory mushroom, tomato, and onions. I crave this soup year-round, but it's even better when it's chilly.
Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY
Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?. Tin Barn Brewery...
Danbury Museum to Host Free Danbury State Fair Program and Concert Tomorrow
If it's free, it's for me. If you live that mentality, you'll love what you're about to hear. The Danbury Museum & Historical Society is hosting two free events tomorrow (10/15/22). The first begins at 2pm, it's an program that celebrates The Great Danbury State Fair. The program will be presented by Jack Stetson and attendees are asked to pre-register on the Danbury Museum and Historical Society website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
A Mini ‘World’s Biggest Toy Store’ Has Returned to Danbury
Even at 53 years of age, the words Toys "R" Us makes me smile, and want to go check out the Star Wars toy aisle. Well Danbury, we can again. It may be a lot smaller with a lot less product, and it may be located inside Macy's, but Toys "R" Us is officially resurrected. As of right now, you can shop at Toys "R" Us inside Macy's locations across the US, online, and in Connecticut at Macy's in Danbury Fair, Westfarms, Post Mall, Trumbull Mall, Buckland Hills, and Stamford.
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Downed Tree Blocks Road
2022-10-13@10:00pm–#Shelton CT — A downed tree blocks the road at Booth Hill and Hurd Road taking wires with it. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Fairfield Mirror
Fairfield University “Got The Boot”
On Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fairfield University got the boot – the famous L.L. Bean “Bootmobile” that is. Students walking or driving through campus near Loyola Hall and the Aloysius P. Kelley, S.J. Center could not miss this unique pop-up. Standing at 13 feet high, 20 feet long and looking identical to the company’s famous Maine Hunting Shoe, the Bootmobile made its mark on Fairfield’s campus.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
cottagesgardens.com
Step Inside a Coastal Home in Norwalk
For designer Kimberly Pratt of Kimberly Ann Interiors, this project was a true homecoming. Since starting her business in 2014, she has lent her design eye to waterfront projects all along the East Coast, but this was the first in her hometown. “To get to work on a house on the water in Norwalk was really exciting because it’s such a special place for me personally,” says Pratt.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0