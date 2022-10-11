Read full article on original website
David W. Bowling
David W. Bowling, of Northwood, and formerly of Stony Ridge, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Parkcliffe Community, Northwood, OH. David was born February 9, 1943 to Wesley and Jennie (Idzik) Bowling in Toledo, OH. As a special-needs adult with a gentle soul, David was often seen riding...
Seth J. Shaner
Seth J. Shaner, 40 of Luckey passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home. He was born on January 4, 1982 to Terry and Kathleen (Hamilton) Shaner, in Grove City, PA. He was a member of the graduating Class of 2000 at Elmwood High School. On October 7, 2005 he married Elisha D. Jacobs in Luckey, OH. Seth and Elisha have 2 children and have celebrated 17 years of marriage together.
Robert Irvin McAfee
Robert Irvin McAfee, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on October 13, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1947 to the late Russel and Eileen (Hoffheins) McAfee. He married Cynthia (Louys) McAfee on September 27, 1970 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Christina (Larry)...
Denise Renee Ickes
Denise Renee Ickes, 52 of Bairdstown, passed away at 11:44pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. She was born on May 4, 1970 to the late Charles and Darlene (Lambert) Daniels. On June 24, 1989, she married Jerry Shanon Ickes and he survives in Bairdstown.
Local Briefs
There have been 36,515 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 111 cases in the last seven days, according to a Friday Wood County Health Department. There have been 85 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
Real estate transfers: 10-13-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 808 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy Newlove, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $180,000. 138 Biddle St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ruth VanWormer, to Samuel Grine, $210,000. 303 and 0 Water St., Pemberville, residential,...
Perrysburg clinches share of NLL title
HOLLAND — Perrysburg led 14-3 at halftime but scored 35 second half points to blow the game wide open in a 49-14 Northern Lakes League victory at Springfield Friday. Perrysburg, 8-1 overall, is undefeated in NLL play at 6-0 and has earned at least a share of the conference championship. A win over Maumee next Friday, and the Yellow Jackets will be outright champions.
Burgers, beer and music at BGSU scholarship fundraiser
The community is invited to a fundraiser for the BGSU Administrative Staff Council’s Student Scholarship fund on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Arlyn’s Good Beer, 520 Hankey Ave. Arlyn’s will be pouring their local brews and Now Serving BG will be serving up smash burgers and sides, with...
Davis named MAC Co-Golfer of the Week
Kayla Davis was named Mid-American Conference Co-Golfer of the Week after finishing tied for No. 4 at the Rocket Classic Invitational, hosted by Toledo. She shares the honor with Akron’s Abbi Fleiner, who also tied her at the event at the Catawba Island Club. Davis (Sr., Gahanna, Ohio) finished...
Urban Creek Boutique opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3, on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber...
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
BGSU to hold community Oktoberfest event
The community is invited to join Bowling Green State University in celebration of German culture during the 25th Oktoberfest event hosted by the BGSU German Club and the BGSU Department of World Languages and Cultures from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen Thompson Student Union.
Perrysburg earns share of NLL championship
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg girls soccer will share the Northern Lakes League title with Sylvania Southview after earning a 3-0 shutout over Bowling Green Wednesday at Steinecker Stadium. Scoring for the Yellow Jackets were seniors Adelle Francis and Michaela Christie and freshman Kinsley Jones. Francis and juniors Jeremy Zeisloft and...
Library’s Gibson awards go to Children’s Place staff, Babcock
The Wood County District Public Library has awarded the John M. Gibson Award for 2020 and 2022. The winners of the 2020 award are the Children’s Place staff: Maria Simon, Cassie Greenlee, Ali Hultz, and Bailee Sigman. The winner of the 2022 award is Administrative Coordinator Angie Babcock. Since...
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
Cocoon partners with Novel Blends to present drama
The Cocoon, Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, will be highlighting awareness about domestic violence during October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Cocoon will be partnering with Novel Blends and local director Melissa Shaffer to bring a live, 30-minute drama in one act to...
Cross country hosts Falcon Invite today
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams return home today to host the Falcon Invite. The event marks the fourth meet of the season for both teams as they continue preparations for the Mid-American Conference Championships on Oct. 29. The Falcon Invite will take...
Akpunonu draws national accolades
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Joey Akpunonu has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week. Akpunonu, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior defender, earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career. Akpunonu, a native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), played key...
