ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship

This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
CARS
Carscoops

Fleet Management Company Zeeba Agrees To Buy 5,450 Canoo Electric Vans

Canoo announced today that it has signed an agreement with Los Angeles-based fleet management company, Zeeba, which will buy up to 5,450 of its electric commercial vehicles. The initial binding agreement will see Zeeba purchase 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles and Lifestyle Vehicles through 2024. The vans will be added to its long-term leasing portfolio.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airconsole#Bmw Group#Gaming#In Car Entertainment#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Bmw Partners#The Bmw Curved Display#N Dream
Carscoops

Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents

The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option

Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
GAS PRICE
Carscoops

Renault Targets $2.2 Billion Annual Revenue By Recycling Old Cars

Renault has announced the foundation of ‘The Future Is NEUTRAL’, a new subsidiary that will focus entirely on recycling vehicles. The French automaker says that modern vehicles are made up of 85 percent recyclable parts. Moreover, 11 million cars reach their end of their lives every year in Europe. That’s a gold mine of materials that is not currently being adequately tapped into, according to the brand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Brand New Jaguar C-Type Continuation 70-Edition Pays Tribute To 1953 Le Mans Success

Jaguar Classic has unveiled a pair of C-type Continuation models designed to celebrate the original’s domination of the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where C-types finished first, second, fourth, and ninth. These two special C-type Continuation models are known as the ’70-Edition’. The first of them is finished...
CARS
Carscoops

MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models

Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
CARS
Carscoops

Watch The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV’s Unveiling Right Here On Oct 16

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models will be unveiled on October 16 at 2 p.m. EST and you can watch them debut right here. The EQE SUV has been in the works for quite some time and has been described as the “multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon”. Or, if you prefer, the GLE for the electrified era.
CARS
Carscoops

Lucid On Track To Meet Latest Yearly Production Goal After Tripling Output

Ahead of releasing its full financial results from the third quarter, Lucid has reported big progress towards its yearly production goal. Between July and August, it built 2,282 vehicles and delivered 1,398 to customers. Those are both new records as it works to end the year with at least 6,000 total units produced.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made

This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
CARS
Carscoops

20 Years After Its Launch, What Are Your Thoughts On Chris Bangle’s BMW 7 Series E65?

Automotive design isn’t an easy game to get into and it’s an even harder game to win. Just ask Chris Bangle, the man responsible for the design direction of just about every early to mid-2000s BMW. His most famous, or should we say infamous creation, is the E65 7-Series and now, some two decades after its release, we wonder what you all think of it now.
CARS
Carscoops

Euro NCAP Hasn’t Found Any Evidence Yet Of Tesla Trying To Cheat On Safety Testing

Back in September, a well-known Tesla hacker found Tesla vehicles with code that was directly linked to different safety organizations from around the globe. At the time, it raised questions as to whether Tesla could have been utilizing the code to cheat on safety tests and Euro NCAP opened up an investigation. Now, a new report indicates that it hasn’t found any evidence of Tesla attempting to cheat on the tests.
CARS
Carscoops

Renault Teases Volvo-Geely Based Hybrid SUV To Be Built In Korea

The first Renault model spawned from the automaker’s partnership with Geely has been teased ahead of its launch in 2024. Renault Korea Motors (RKM) will bring the vehicle to life, building it in Korea for sale in the local and overseas markets. It will be unique from all other Renault models as it will be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022

Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
TRAVEL
Carscoops

BYD’s ATTO 3 Electric SUV Scores A 5-Star Rating In Latest Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Euro NCAP published the safety ratings for ten new models, with eight of them achieving the highest score of five stars and two of them getting four stars. Among the top performers are the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the BMW X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer, the Mazda CX-60, the BYD ATTO 3, the mildly updated VW Golf, as well as the Seat Ibiza and Arona. The Citroen C5 X and Mobilize Limo missed the top rating, getting four stars.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy