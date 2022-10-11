Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Sony And Honda To Debut Their First EV In 2026 In North America And Japan, Tease New Model For CES
Honda and Sony announced more details about their project for a jointly developed EV. The new Tokyo-based company is called Sony Honda Mobility Inc and is planning to produce the first model in a Honda US plant. The EV is scheduled to roll out in 2026, prioritizing online sales in North America followed by exports to Japan.
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
Fleet Management Company Zeeba Agrees To Buy 5,450 Canoo Electric Vans
Canoo announced today that it has signed an agreement with Los Angeles-based fleet management company, Zeeba, which will buy up to 5,450 of its electric commercial vehicles. The initial binding agreement will see Zeeba purchase 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles and Lifestyle Vehicles through 2024. The vans will be added to its long-term leasing portfolio.
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents
The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
Carscoops
Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option
Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
Carscoops
Lucid Introduces Its Most Extensive Software Update Ever For Better Infotainment And Driver Aids
Lucid announced this week that it is rolling out Lucid UX 2.0, its “most extensive software update thus far.” The automaker claims that new software adds hundreds of updates and new features for every Air on the road. The complimentary update is being delivered over-the-air to owners and...
Carscoops
Renault Targets $2.2 Billion Annual Revenue By Recycling Old Cars
Renault has announced the foundation of ‘The Future Is NEUTRAL’, a new subsidiary that will focus entirely on recycling vehicles. The French automaker says that modern vehicles are made up of 85 percent recyclable parts. Moreover, 11 million cars reach their end of their lives every year in Europe. That’s a gold mine of materials that is not currently being adequately tapped into, according to the brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Brand New Jaguar C-Type Continuation 70-Edition Pays Tribute To 1953 Le Mans Success
Jaguar Classic has unveiled a pair of C-type Continuation models designed to celebrate the original’s domination of the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans where C-types finished first, second, fourth, and ninth. These two special C-type Continuation models are known as the ’70-Edition’. The first of them is finished...
Carscoops
MINI Brings Back Manual Gearbox Into Some Of Its Two-Door 2023 Hardtop Models
Starting in November of this year, MINI buyers will have the chance to add a manual transmission to some models. The standalone option isn’t the only change coming to production though. New paint finishes and changes to new Special Edition cars are coming too. Mini says that supply chain...
Carscoops
Watch The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV’s Unveiling Right Here On Oct 16
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models will be unveiled on October 16 at 2 p.m. EST and you can watch them debut right here. The EQE SUV has been in the works for quite some time and has been described as the “multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon”. Or, if you prefer, the GLE for the electrified era.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
Lucid On Track To Meet Latest Yearly Production Goal After Tripling Output
Ahead of releasing its full financial results from the third quarter, Lucid has reported big progress towards its yearly production goal. Between July and August, it built 2,282 vehicles and delivered 1,398 to customers. Those are both new records as it works to end the year with at least 6,000 total units produced.
Carscoops
Porsche 944 Turbo RS Rendered With Modern Parts From The 911 GT3 RS Needs To Be Made
This story includes independent renderings of a fictional Porsche 944 Turbo RS made by Khyzyl Saleem. They are neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The restomod business is booming, but there are still plenty of interesting models from the past that have yet to be modernized and make a great case for it. Among those is the Porsche 944 which got a digital makeover by independent artist Khyzyl Saleem, featuring a body parts inspired by the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Carscoops
20 Years After Its Launch, What Are Your Thoughts On Chris Bangle’s BMW 7 Series E65?
Automotive design isn’t an easy game to get into and it’s an even harder game to win. Just ask Chris Bangle, the man responsible for the design direction of just about every early to mid-2000s BMW. His most famous, or should we say infamous creation, is the E65 7-Series and now, some two decades after its release, we wonder what you all think of it now.
Carscoops
Euro NCAP Hasn’t Found Any Evidence Yet Of Tesla Trying To Cheat On Safety Testing
Back in September, a well-known Tesla hacker found Tesla vehicles with code that was directly linked to different safety organizations from around the globe. At the time, it raised questions as to whether Tesla could have been utilizing the code to cheat on safety tests and Euro NCAP opened up an investigation. Now, a new report indicates that it hasn’t found any evidence of Tesla attempting to cheat on the tests.
Carscoops
Renault Teases Volvo-Geely Based Hybrid SUV To Be Built In Korea
The first Renault model spawned from the automaker’s partnership with Geely has been teased ahead of its launch in 2024. Renault Korea Motors (RKM) will bring the vehicle to life, building it in Korea for sale in the local and overseas markets. It will be unique from all other Renault models as it will be based on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform that underpins vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & Co 01.
Carscoops
Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022
Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
Carscoops
BYD’s ATTO 3 Electric SUV Scores A 5-Star Rating In Latest Euro NCAP Safety Tests
Euro NCAP published the safety ratings for ten new models, with eight of them achieving the highest score of five stars and two of them getting four stars. Among the top performers are the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the BMW X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer, the Mazda CX-60, the BYD ATTO 3, the mildly updated VW Golf, as well as the Seat Ibiza and Arona. The Citroen C5 X and Mobilize Limo missed the top rating, getting four stars.
Comments / 0