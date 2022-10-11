Read full article on original website
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
Knowland’s Q3 Meeting Recovery Forecast Indicates Strongest Growth Thus Far in 2022
Knowland, a provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released the quarterly update to its U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast (MRF) and associated Top 25 U.S. Meetings Recovery Forecast (MRF25) showing stable performance pushing slightly ahead of the Q2 forecast. Click here to view the most current forecasts.
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Selects INTELITY for Complete Mobile Guest Experience
INTELITY®, a guest experience and staff management platform provider for the hospitality industry, announced a new deal with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to implement the INTELITY platform throughout the property. Selected for its robust digital offerings, Potawatomi plans to deploy the complete suite of INTELITY’s strong staff and guest management tool.
