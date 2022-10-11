Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO