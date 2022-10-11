Identifying VIPs and Bad Actors: Modern Measures for Enhanced Security & Customer Experience

Read full article on original website
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
aiexpress.io
Moveworks bets on NLU and ML to help CIOs improve employee experience
CIOs face what looks like an unattainable activity: Improve operational effectivity and enhance the worker expertise — and do all of it with out first understanding what’s slowing workers down. A recent Freshworks report discovered that 82% of leaders acknowledge that workers will contemplate leaving if their present...
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue
AT MURTEC Executive Summit on November 3, leading brands take to the stage to share their experiences with robots and robots as a service models (RaaS) in the not-to-be-missed session, Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue. Panelists include:. Mike Guinan, VP of Operations Services, White Castle. The QSR...
itsecuritywire.com
Veriff Collaborates with Bolt to Speed Up Customer Onboarding and Prevent Identity Fraud
Veriff, an industry leader in online identity verification, announced an expanded partnership with Bolt, the European super-app seeking to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility. Through the partnership, Veriff will help Bolt identify fraudulent behavior. A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner...
Nvidia is testing a ‘priority access’ system for RTX 4090 purchases
If you’re looking forward to the release of the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest graphics card, then you’re probably concerned about one of the biggest problems plaguing Nvidia’s recent GPU releases: low stock. This has become a huge problem in recent years, especially with the chip shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Nvidia may have found a solution to help with RTX 4090 purchases.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Inseego, CyberReef partner to secure 5G networks in regulated industries
Personal 5G has nice implications for enterprises: Full management over a community, independence from business carriers, heightened efficiency and elevated information privateness. Nonetheless, securing a community is usually a problem, significantly in regulated industries. As business safety necessities — PCI, HIPAA — stay static, deploying safety protocols inside an enterprise...
thefastmode.com
Limits to Growth. The Need for Sustainable IP Network Evolution Featured
In March 1972, at the dawn of the Internet, the Club of Rome published “The Limits to Growth.” This landmark report was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and the limitations of its natural resources to support the needs of a fast-growing global population. Today,...
Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently.
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
Tech Times
IoTeX’s 5-year IoT Decentralization Journey Goes One Step with Monetizable Bandwidth
For over five years, IoTeX has been hard at work building technology that empowers people over corporations by giving them back data ownership. Not only that but giving them back the power to monetize their data the way multinationals have been doing for the past few decades. In an exclusive...
79% of Merchants Say Digital Coupons and Rewards Important in-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
alpenhornnews.com
Impact of covid-19 on Embedded Infrastructure and Devices In The Internet Of Things (IOT) Ecosystem market Report to 2026 - Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend
The Embedded Infrastructure and Devices In The Internet Of Things (IOT) Ecosystem Market Industry research forecast to 2022–2026 offers in-depth market information to help companies develop growth strategies and make better business decisions based on forecasts and market trends. The study’s marketing variables include the dynamic market structure, key players’ product offerings, their difficulties, technical innovation, roadblocks and hurdles, data on communication and sales, sales by country, risk, prospects, competitive landscape, growth strategy, and others. It delves extensively into the situation of the market, both now and in the future.
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
UK Government Approves Electronic Trade Documents Bill That Aims To Digitize Documents Using Blockchain Technology
UK authorities have recently approved a new Electronics Trade Documents Bill that aims to leverage blockchain technology to digitise government documents. The bill seeks to bolster the idea of a paperless economy by making use of blockchain to print papers digitally. The UK government is actively setting a precedent for...
ajmc.com
Google’s Dr Scott Penberthy on How AI Is Helping to Facilitate More Time With Patients
Much of artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used in the more mundane areas of health care, figuring out where to be most helpful, so doctors can do what they do best, which is diagnostic care, noted Scott Penberthy, PhD, MS, director, Applied AI, Office of the CTO, at Google.
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
mytotalretail.com
Retailers Don’t Need to Look Far for Employee Engagement Tech Solutions
Perpetual and increasing competition, economic fluctuations, and constantly changing consumer expectations strain the retail sector harder than most industries. To combat these challenges, retailers have turned to technology — from analyzing big data to better connect with consumers to launching omnichannel strategies to reach customers at every point of their respective purchase journeys.
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
