Read full article on original website
Related
hospitalitytech.com
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue
AT MURTEC Executive Summit on November 3, leading brands take to the stage to share their experiences with robots and robots as a service models (RaaS) in the not-to-be-missed session, Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue. Panelists include:. Mike Guinan, VP of Operations Services, White Castle. The QSR...
hospitalitytech.com
CASE STUDY: Westgate Resorts Adopts AtlasIED Atmosphere to Create Ambience
Walk into any Westgate Resorts lobby, stop and listen. Above the voices of resort staff greeting people at check in, or the concierge discussing places to eat, or guests asking about the pool operating hours, you’ll hear music being played at a comfortable, welcoming level. Westgate Resorts is fanatical...
hospitalitytech.com
Taco Bell Turns to Tech to Help Franchises Address Labor Issues
Delaget LLC, a provider of restaurant data and analytics solutions, announced it was selected by Taco Bell to design and configure an optional technical solution for its system intended to assist in alleviating the impact of the labor shortage. Shift Incentives. Delaget developed and configured its solution called Delaget Differential...
Comments / 0