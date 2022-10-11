Read full article on original website
HT Talks Tech: Arlie Sisson, SVP and Global Head of Digital, Hyatt
Just recently, Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced a new SVP and Global Head of Digital: Arlie Sisson. As part of her job responsibilities, Sisson will be tasked with using digital to redefine on-property experiences for guests, experiment with new ways to drive revenue for owners and innovate with emerging technologies. But while she may be new Hyatt, Sisson is not new to the hospitality industry.
At MURTEC Executive Summit: Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue
AT MURTEC Executive Summit on November 3, leading brands take to the stage to share their experiences with robots and robots as a service models (RaaS) in the not-to-be-missed session, Robots Rise Up: Automation Enhances Operations & Revenue. Panelists include:. Mike Guinan, VP of Operations Services, White Castle. The QSR...
Taco Bell Turns to Tech to Help Franchises Address Labor Issues
Delaget LLC, a provider of restaurant data and analytics solutions, announced it was selected by Taco Bell to design and configure an optional technical solution for its system intended to assist in alleviating the impact of the labor shortage. Shift Incentives. Delaget developed and configured its solution called Delaget Differential...
Karakuri's New Robots
Karakuri unveiled its new family of /FRYR automated fry lines. These intelligent, high-precision frying solutions enable restaurants to save time and reduce waste while ensuring perfectly cooked fried food is available, exactly when needed. /FRYR210 is the first model in the range of automated fry lines. It combines robotics and...
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Selects INTELITY for Complete Mobile Guest Experience
INTELITY®, a guest experience and staff management platform provider for the hospitality industry, announced a new deal with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to implement the INTELITY platform throughout the property. Selected for its robust digital offerings, Potawatomi plans to deploy the complete suite of INTELITY’s strong staff and guest management tool.
