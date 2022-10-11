A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.

