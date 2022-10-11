Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural
A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
Johnson City Press
Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
FOX Carolina
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
newstalk941.com
Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker
Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign
Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
WDEF
Meigs resolution would ask TWRA to change their Silver Carp prevention plan
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The push to crack down on Asian carp at our two local dams goes before the Meigs County Commission this week. It’s a resolution to asking the TWRA to move their Silver Carp barrier replacement plan further upstream. Silver carp are the most common...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
