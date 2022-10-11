ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

newstalk941.com

Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural

A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
SPARTA, TN
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Sidelines

Memories Under Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON

The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
KINGSTON, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX Carolina

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES

The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker

Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
MONTEREY, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Alderman Amacher Responds to DA’s request to Resign

Earlier this week Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott made a plea to Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in Tullahoma. Northcott requested Amacher resign as an alderman after he said he received a letter of complaint signed by around 270 people. The complaint questions her residency on Ledford Mill Rd.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WTVC

Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

