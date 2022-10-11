Read full article on original website
Karakuri unveiled its new family of /FRYR automated fry lines. These intelligent, high-precision frying solutions enable restaurants to save time and reduce waste while ensuring perfectly cooked fried food is available, exactly when needed. /FRYR210 is the first model in the range of automated fry lines. It combines robotics and...
Delaget LLC, a provider of restaurant data and analytics solutions, announced it was selected by Taco Bell to design and configure an optional technical solution for its system intended to assist in alleviating the impact of the labor shortage. Shift Incentives. Delaget developed and configured its solution called Delaget Differential...
