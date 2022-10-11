FORT COLLINS, Colo.- Colorado State (4-4-6) hits the road one final time this regular season to take on in-state foes Air Force (4-7-2) and Colorado College (5-4-4). The road trip comes on the heels of a tie and a shutout loss in Nevada last weekend. In their last match against Nevada, the Rams failed to score a goal in what was their most active game on offense of the 2022 campaign. The loss was the first for the Rams in conference play breaking a six match point streak.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO