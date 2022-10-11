Read full article on original website
Related
csurams.com
Rams Start Dual Season Protecting An Old Streak
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – New season. Old ladder. Colorado State women's swimming and diving team opened the season last weekend with some impressive individual performances at the Chick-fil-A Invitational, but this weekend starts the dual season and a team focus. The Rams will face Colorado School of Mines and New Mexico State in a double dual in Golden, wanting to start this season on a positive note and keep the momentum from an impressive 2021-22 campaign.
csurams.com
One Final Road Trip Keeps Rams in State
FORT COLLINS, Colo.- Colorado State (4-4-6) hits the road one final time this regular season to take on in-state foes Air Force (4-7-2) and Colorado College (5-4-4). The road trip comes on the heels of a tie and a shutout loss in Nevada last weekend. In their last match against Nevada, the Rams failed to score a goal in what was their most active game on offense of the 2022 campaign. The loss was the first for the Rams in conference play breaking a six match point streak.
SBLive's Central Section Fab 15 football rankings: Clovis West remains firm at No. 1
Clovis West continued its mighty turnaround, defeating previously undefeated Clovis East 42-30 to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Golden Eagles, a season after going 4-8, are in control of their own destiny for the final three games of the regular season. The talk of the section this coming week ...
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
Musgrove family coffee shop busy after Padres advance in playoffs
SAN DIEGO — The Padres big win over the New York Mets on Sunday made for some long lines at an East County coffee shop Monday. Joe Musgrove's parents own 'Caffé Adesso' on Tavern Road in Alpine, not far from El Cajon, where the star pitcher grew up.
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops by Largest Amount Since at Least 2019
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019 Tuesday, dropping 4.2 cents to $6.296, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.9 cents over the past six days,...
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
GV Wire
Lots of Traffic Tickets Coming for Fresno’s Notoriously Bad Drivers
Fresno’s notoriously bad drivers had better stop speeding, driving while under the influence, and texting while behind the wheel. Not to mention no longer blowing through stop signs and red lights. The Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant to increase traffic patrols and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
iheart.com
California's Attorney General Is Threatening Legal Action Against San Diego
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning San Diego about building in areas with high fire risk. The Union Tribune says the state attorney general released a list of key issues California wants addressed before local leaders approve housing in order to avoid a legal challenge. Specifically, he pointed to...
As Horn Photo's owners retire, northwest Fresno shop transitions into employee-owned business
After three decades in business, the owners of Horn Photo in northeast Fresno are gearing up for retirement, but they say they are leaving the company in capable hands.
Hoover High School student dies after being hit by car, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy has died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of a high school last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office. Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Hoover High […]
homestratosphere.com
Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)
Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
kusi.com
Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, announces she is leaving the Democratic Party.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, the result of a culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. The former congresswoman did not indicate which...
Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
Comments / 0