Cathedral City, CA

cityofmenifee.us

Congratulations to the First Graduating Class of the Menifee Citizens Academy

Congratulations to Menifee’s Inaugural Citizens Academy Graduating Class of “Citizen Ambassadors”!. Over the free 8-week course, participants gained a working knowledge of the organizational structure, services, and functions of the City of Menifee and its various departments. Sessions covered each city department, with informative presentations, discussions, and Q&As with city leadership.
MENIFEE, CA
discovercathedralcity.com

Acrisure Arena to Host Job Fairs in Coachella Valley, Including Oct. 25, 2022, Stop in Cathedral City

Opportunity abounds at Acrisure Arena! Many part-time positions currently being offered start at $20 per hour with roles including ushers, ticket agents, food service and catering staff, security, housekeeping, parking attendants, guest services, and more. “We’re looking for passionate, hardworking individuals, who thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic organization, to join...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat Returns This Year to State Street

The Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat returns to Historic Downtown Redlands this Halloween, from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. City volunteers and Downtown storefronts will be distributing candy while supplies last. This is a free event for all ages and an opportunity for children and families to safely trick-or-treat. The...
Fontana Herald News

Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
FONTANA, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Small business with a magic touch

A mother’s love for hairstyling, that later inspired a career path for her daughter, sprouted family owned and operated Magic Scissors salon in Riverside. The hair salon is managed by mother-daughter duo Elia Martinez and Elia Georgette Montes Martinez. Elia Martinez is a licensed hair stylist of 28 years...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside's 'Castle Park' transforms into 'Castle Dark' for Halloween

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside's Castle Park turns into Castle Dark at night on the weekends creeping up to Halloween. Anxious for sundown, frightening monsters and goblins are hungry for fresh blood. "We’re going back to the 90’s style of haunting and so when you’re here you feel like you’ve stepped...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny

The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Washington, not Perez, holds STR meeting in Idyllwild

On Monday, Oct. 3, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and Charissa Leach, the county’s director of the Transportation and Land Management Agency, headlined a Town Hall meeting geared toward learning local sentiments regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area. Opening the meeting, Washington asked that civility be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections

Elections are a little less than a month away. News Channel 3 met with each LA Quinta City Council candidate you will see on the November 8 ballot. November 8th Candidates include: La Quinta City Council Seat John PeñaRichard GrayJoseph "joe" JohnsonDeborah McGarreyBrian Hanrahan What makes you uniquely qualified to run the city? John Peña: I The post Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District

Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own

Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community

The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.

A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
FONTANA, CA
discovercathedralcity.com

Key Information on November 2022 Elections for Cathedral City Voters

With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 8, 2022, the City of Cathedral City put together this list of key dates and information to help our residents prepare for early voting, vote-by-mail ballots, voting locations and registration deadlines. Ballots were mailed out this week beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. At...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Radio legend Art Laboe dies at Palm Springs home

Memorial services are pending for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. The news: Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

