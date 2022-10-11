Read full article on original website
cityofmenifee.us
Congratulations to the First Graduating Class of the Menifee Citizens Academy
Congratulations to Menifee’s Inaugural Citizens Academy Graduating Class of “Citizen Ambassadors”!. Over the free 8-week course, participants gained a working knowledge of the organizational structure, services, and functions of the City of Menifee and its various departments. Sessions covered each city department, with informative presentations, discussions, and Q&As with city leadership.
discovercathedralcity.com
Acrisure Arena to Host Job Fairs in Coachella Valley, Including Oct. 25, 2022, Stop in Cathedral City
Opportunity abounds at Acrisure Arena! Many part-time positions currently being offered start at $20 per hour with roles including ushers, ticket agents, food service and catering staff, security, housekeeping, parking attendants, guest services, and more. “We’re looking for passionate, hardworking individuals, who thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic organization, to join...
citynewsgroup.com
Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat Returns This Year to State Street
The Downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat returns to Historic Downtown Redlands this Halloween, from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. City volunteers and Downtown storefronts will be distributing candy while supplies last. This is a free event for all ages and an opportunity for children and families to safely trick-or-treat. The...
Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show
A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
sb-american.com
Young Men And Women Of San Bernardino High Prove They Are Role Models During Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Pageant
On Saturday, September 24, Michael Torres was crowned Mr. Cardinal City and Anne Martinez was crowned Miss Cardinal City during the combined pageant held at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is the brainchild of Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who wanted...
citynewsgroup.com
City Council Approves Contracts for Phase Two of Pavement Rehabilitation Program
The Moreno Valley City Council unanimously approved construction contracts for Phase Two of the ongoing Pavement Rehabilitation Program during the October 4, 2022, City Council meeting. The program’s second phase will condense the final five years of road projects into an additional nine months’ worth of work. Construction is expected...
viewpointsonline.org
Small business with a magic touch
A mother’s love for hairstyling, that later inspired a career path for her daughter, sprouted family owned and operated Magic Scissors salon in Riverside. The hair salon is managed by mother-daughter duo Elia Martinez and Elia Georgette Montes Martinez. Elia Martinez is a licensed hair stylist of 28 years...
foxla.com
Riverside's 'Castle Park' transforms into 'Castle Dark' for Halloween
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside's Castle Park turns into Castle Dark at night on the weekends creeping up to Halloween. Anxious for sundown, frightening monsters and goblins are hungry for fresh blood. "We’re going back to the 90’s style of haunting and so when you’re here you feel like you’ve stepped...
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Washington, not Perez, holds STR meeting in Idyllwild
On Monday, Oct. 3, Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington and Charissa Leach, the county’s director of the Transportation and Land Management Agency, headlined a Town Hall meeting geared toward learning local sentiments regarding short-term rentals (STRs) in the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area. Opening the meeting, Washington asked that civility be...
Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections
Elections are a little less than a month away. News Channel 3 met with each LA Quinta City Council candidate you will see on the November 8 ballot. November 8th Candidates include: La Quinta City Council Seat John PeñaRichard GrayJoseph "joe" JohnsonDeborah McGarreyBrian Hanrahan What makes you uniquely qualified to run the city? John Peña: I The post Meet the Candidates: La Quinta City Council elections appeared first on KESQ.
Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District
Election day is just weeks away on November 8th. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the newly drawn 47th district. It will include much of the Coachella Valley, except for Indio and Coachella. It will include Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district, while the The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 47th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Independent
Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own
Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
menifee247.com
Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community
The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
Fontana Herald News
Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
cityofmenifee.us
City of Menifee Seeking Public Input Regarding Broadband Access and Performance
The City of Menifee is seeking public input on its Smart City and Broadband Initiative. The goal of this effort is to improve overall broadband reliability citywide and ensure Menifee is on track to meet the growing needs of our technology infrastructure. Please take a few minutes to complete the...
discovercathedralcity.com
Key Information on November 2022 Elections for Cathedral City Voters
With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 8, 2022, the City of Cathedral City put together this list of key dates and information to help our residents prepare for early voting, vote-by-mail ballots, voting locations and registration deadlines. Ballots were mailed out this week beginning Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. At...
thepalmspringspost.com
Radio legend Art Laboe dies at Palm Springs home
Memorial services are pending for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. The news: Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs,...
