Moderna shares jumped 15% on Wednesday: this is why
Moderna builds on an agreement it signed with Merck in 2016. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Wall Street currently sees about a 65% upside in Moderna shares. Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped as much as 15% this morning after the biotechnology...
Carnival share price forecast amid existential going concern risks
Carnival share price has been in a bearish trend recently. The company has over $30 billion in total debt. Therefore, there are existential going concern risks. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) share price has collapsed this year even as business conditions improve. The stock was trading at $6.64 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since 1992. It has plunged by more than 90% from its highest level in 2017.
Lyft shares could double from here: Analyst
Robert Mollins turns bullish on Lyft Inc for the first time in over a year. The Gordon Haskett analysts cites several catalysts for multiple expansion. Lyft shares are currently down about 75% versus the start of the year. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ended in the green on Wednesday after a...
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Uniswap raises $165M in series B funding, should you buy UNI now?
Uniswap’s value increased by 12% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of the UNI cryptocurrency increased by 135%. After securing $165 million in funding, Uniswap’s ecosystem can grow further. One of the most popular decentralized exchanges (DEX), known as Uniswap (UNI/USD) has successfully managed to raise...
Should I buy AT&T shares after the current dip?
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares have weakened from $21.39 to $14.67 since July 01, 2022, and the current price stands at $14.71. At&T continues to capture customers, the dividend yield is above 7% at the current share price, and this stock may be a good choice for long-term investors. Are...
Avalanche blockchain went live on OpenSea, can this boost AVAX?
The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, now supports the Avalanche ecosystem in the market. OpenSea currently features 200 Avalanche-native collections. Ava Labs stated that the total NFT sales volume increased by 180% since Q2 of 2022. The largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs on Ethereum (ETH/USD), OpenSea, made an official announcement that...
JPMorgan Q3 report: ‘it has better position in the capital markets’
JPMorgan reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q3. Doug Butler says JPMorgan stock is more attractive than rivals. Shares of the investment bank are down over 30% for the year. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) ended in the green on Friday after reporting market-beating results for its fiscal third...
More pain as inflation comes in hot again
At the moment, inflation and the Fed are ruling the market, and everything else is secondary. The CPI reading for September came in this morning. Core CPI smashed expectations at 0.6% month over month, while the headline number of 8.2% was also north of expectations at 8.1%. Are you looking...
Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features
Primex Finance, the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.
Ashmore share price forms bullish engulfing as AUM slips
Ashmore share price has formed a bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. The company's assets under management continued plunging in Q3. It now has an AUM of 56 billion pounds, down from the previous 64 billion. Ashmore Group (LON: ASHM) share price continued its bearish trend as concerns about...
Should you buy or sell the US dollar ahead of today’s US CPI report
Financial market participants expect the US CPI report to show signs of inflation cooling down. Stocks cannot rally unless there is evidence that inflation has peaked. Both the YoY and MoM data matters for the Fed in deciding the next move. The main event of the trading week is the...
Jim Cramer reveals his favourite after day 1 of bank earnings
Wells Fargo reports lower-than-expected profit for its Q3. Jim Cramer says the Wells Fargo stock is still a buy. Wells Fargo is down more than 30% versus its YTD high. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) reported lower-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter on Friday. Shares still closed the regular session up about 2.0%.
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
Institutional investors are betting on Novavax. How attractive is the stock?
Institutional investors' total holding of NVAX stock has increased from Q1 to Q2. NVAX is buoyed by the latest vaccine developments, with 2.80% gains in five days. The stock remains largely bearish, having lost 86% YTD. Large holdings of stocks by institutional investors signal potential big price moves. That’s because...
VCORE’s final presale backed by Animoca Brands
Animoca Brands among multiple blockchain, gaming and metaverse-focused firms to back the final VCORE presale. The industry giants join top crypto investors like Sky9 Capital, and Rosemoor Digital Assets in backing VCORE. VCORE is set to help power the crypto metaverse when it launches on the revolutionary social app IMVU.
Crypto, stocks slammed after hot US inflation data
Cypto and stocks prices fell sharply after US inflation data came in hotter than expected. CPI rose 0.4% MoM and core CPI jumped 6.6% YoY to highest level since 1982. Bitcoin fell to lows of $18,300 while Wall Street opened lower as premarket gains vanished. Cryptocurrencies prices fell on Thursday...
Ethereum should be valued like a tech stock – Deep Dive
Bitcoin is a commodity. Ethereum is a security. And that’s perfectly fine. Centralisation is inevitable – but could be a bull case. Could it be a regulated smart contract blockchain?. Considering how much of my time these days is spent navigating the waters of the cryptocurrency market, I...
Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates
REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
Valkyrie to liquidate and delist Bitcoin-related ETF
Valkyrie will liquidate the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) on 31 October. The fund will also delist from the Nasdaq Exchange. Valkyrie still offers multiple Bitcoin-related funds, including the Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Valkyrie Funds, one of the leading fund managers in the digital assets space, is set to liquidate...
