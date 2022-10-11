Carnival share price has been in a bearish trend recently. The company has over $30 billion in total debt. Therefore, there are existential going concern risks. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) share price has collapsed this year even as business conditions improve. The stock was trading at $6.64 on Wednesday, which was the lowest level since 1992. It has plunged by more than 90% from its highest level in 2017.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO