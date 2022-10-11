ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, police investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYWRy_0iUma9F700

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was visibly upset as he left the field after a collision with fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow snuffed out a chance to win the game. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The photographer contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after the game ended.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him and went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions on Twitter .

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police seeking to identify two suspects in Ulta theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar#Wdaf
WRBL News 3

Six people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Lanett Police Chief, Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 PM police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in […]
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

‘I know it ain’t real school’: DOJ concludes Alabama provides inferior, segregated education to students with disabilities in foster care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded that the State of Alabama discriminates against students with emotional and behavioral disabilities in the foster care system by relegating them to “segregated and inferior educational programs” in violation of federal law. The decision, announced Wednesday by the DOJ, said an extensive investigation by […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Clarence Thomas’s Prince fandom comes out in Andy Warhol Supreme Court case

Count Justice Clarence Thomas among Prince’s fans. The revelation about the 74-year-old conservative justice’s penchant for Prince’s music came Wednesday, as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a copyright case involving late artist Andy Warhol’s use in his work of another photographer’s images of the “When Doves Cry” singer. “Let’s just say I’m both […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy