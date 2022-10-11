ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden calls for LA council members to quit over racism scandal as chaos breaks out at city meeting

By Graeme Massie
 2 days ago

Joe Biden has called for multiple members of the Los Angeles City Council to resign, after officials including disgraced ex-leader Nury Martinez were recorded aking racist comments.

“The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but they all should,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, calling the terms used in the recording “unacceptable” and “appalling.”

The White House official added that Mr Biden’s strong stance was a contrast to top Republicans, who rarely speak out when figures like Donald Trump or Marjorie Taylor Greene make racist comments.

â€‹â€‹“Here’s the difference between Democrats and Republicans: When a Democrat says something racist or antisemitic ... we hold Democrats accountable,” Ms Jean-Pierre said. “When a MAGA Republican says something racist and/or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought after.”

Other influential officials have condemned the council members, including LA mayor Eric Garcetti and California’s US Senator, Alex Padilla.

The sharp words from the White House are the latest development in a scandal that’s engulfing local politics.

Officials struggled to get a council meeting underway on Tuesday morning as anger boiled over in the council chamber and council members were loudly booed.

It came just hours after Ms Martinez, ex-president of the council, announced she was taking a “leave of absence” after quitting her position for the racist remarks she made about the son of fellow lawmaker Mike Bonin.

Ms Martinez said she was “truly ashamed” of the alleged racist comments she was caught on tape making about the Black youngster, whom The Los Angeles Times reported she called a “monkey” in Spanish.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognise this is entirely of my own making,” Ms Martinez said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this moment, I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders. I am so sorry to the residents of Council District 6, my colleagues, and the City of Los Angeles.”

Mitch O’Farrell sitting in the president’s seat repeatedly had to ask for protesters to clear the podium so that a public comment segment could take place.

But the crowd was silent when Mr Bonin rose to speak.

“I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? It makes my soul bleed,” Mr Bonin said as he fought back tears.

“Asking for forgiveness is a good first step. Well, it’s a second step because first, you must resign and then ask for forgiveness.”

“I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face, but man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it’s a rage.”

Before the meeting started, the crowd chanted “fuera”, which means “out” in Spanish along with the names of Ms Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, who were in the meeting.

They also chanted “We’re with the Blacks” and “Shut it down” as council members walked into the chamber.

Steve of Lincoln
2d ago

Does a ‘leave of absence” mean with pay? It sounds like she is sorry she got caught. Not sorry about what she said…..

RED TURN NOVEMBER
1d ago

Biden American People’s call you to Quit as president. You’re racist too.

Jerry Parralicious
1d ago

How come it is always the Democratic Party that does something racist like this??? But they claim republicans are the racist???

