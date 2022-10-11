Read full article on original website
Facts About ‘Little Africa’, The Afro-Brazilian Community Where Every Enslaved African Is Free
Little Africa, the Afro-Brazilian community, is home to thousands of Africans, but it is a region where its Black heritage is under attack from local authorities. Some historians attribute it to colonial authorities’ efforts to push the Black history of the enslaved who have made Rio de Janeiro their home to the back burner.
Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk
At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today
Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
‘Cosby Show’ Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Joseph C. Phillips has joined the Clark Atlanta University faculty as a Theatre and Communications Studies professor. An official statement released by the university on Friday (Oct. 7) announced Phillips’ latest notable accomplishment and praised previous work within the Black community. “Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful...
‘For White Folks Only’: Twitter Puts Georgia Restaurant on Blast After Black Woman’s Racist Encounter
Racism wasn’t the encounter a Black woman planned to have when she went to play pool at a bar on Saturday. Part of the encounter showed the Black woman standing her ground after being told the restaurant was “for white folks only.”. She responded to the patron, telling...
Fox News host wants new slavery monument to "celebrate all the white people who died"
Rachel Campos-Duffy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) Former "Real World" cast member Rachel Campos-Duffy lamented that a new monument to enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the United States should highlight the awesomeness of White people.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale
After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]
Roland Martin joins the show to discuss his new book WHITE FEAR: How The Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
Sorry, fellow Italian-Americans: Columbus was a thug. But the church was the big problem
Despite my Italian heritage, I don't understand the adulation that some Italian-Americans continue to bestow on Christopher Columbus, who, as history demonstrates, was less a hero than a thug, exploiting and enslaving indigenous peoples. But the real culprit behind the subjugation of non-European peoples across the globe wasn't an individual,...
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse
If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
