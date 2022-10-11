ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
howafrica.com

Meet The Tallest African American Who Couldn’t Stand Or Walk

At the time of John Rogan’s death, he was 8 feet, 9 inches tall, making him the tallest African American on record and the second-tallest man after Robert Wadlow. Referred to as the “Negro giant” in various news media, Rogan was a sight to behold and gained enormous attention but he suffered from his condition as he couldn’t walk and work.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
The List

The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With

September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Black Africans#Slavery#Enslaved
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
RELIGION
Slate

Why Growing Parts of the Christian Right Are Convinced It’s the Apocalypse

If you peruse the list of recent releases in Christian publishing, you’ll get the sense that “the end times” are upon us. This summer saw the release of survival guides, books about current events, and prayer manuals all oriented around a rapture, a second coming of Christ, or an otherwise cataclysmic event at the hands of God. (Subtitles included 12 Megaclues That Jesus’ Return Is Nearer Than Ever; An End Times Guide to Survival; Do Current Events Point to the Antichrist and His Worldwide Empire?; and Prayer Strategies That Unlock the End-Time Armory of God.)
RELIGION
The Atlantic

Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?

By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy