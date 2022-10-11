ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens

Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Business Insider

Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks

Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
