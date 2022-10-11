ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 8

Related
US News and World Report

Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise

It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. The increase amounts to a raise of...
BUSINESS
City Journal

Without a “Diversity” Leg to Stand On

Every year since 2013, usually during the first week of September, the Harvard Crimson publishes survey results profiling the incoming freshman class, including their political and social orientations. These feature-length reports have consistently shown that a dominant majority of Harvard’s incoming students identify as politically and socially progressive, with ever-fewer students identifying as conservative. This year, however, the Crimson didn’t publish the feature and didn’t reply to my inquiry about whether they would do so. Harvard may have good reasons for wanting to delay such a report, given an upcoming Supreme Court case.
COLLEGES
The Blade

Editorial: Board right to delay vote

The state Board of Education has done the right thing in delaying the vote on its proposed resolution to obstruct federal policy when it comes to transgender students. The proposal, drafted by board member Brendan Shea of London, Ohio, is strident and overly confident of its analysis of a complicated and, to many people, very uncomfortable, subject. It is inappropriate for the state board to attempt to instruct the 600-plus boards of education in Ohio that they don’t have to follow federal policy. Read more Blade editorials Mr. Shea wants to make Ohio a kind of sanctuary state. It was a dumb idea for the proponents of open borders and its a dumb idea for the opponents of accepting the legitimacy of choosing to identify as a different gender.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Research#K 12#U S Census Bureau#K12#George Mason University#The U S Census Bureau
The Blade

Saturday Essay: Stop harassing and bullying vulnerable children

This week, the Ohio Board of Education tabled a resolution by board member Brendan Shea that called for the state of Ohio to reject the expansion of Title IX protections to children in the LGBTQ+ community as proposed by the Biden Administration. This resolution is now in the executive committee, where board members will further discuss it. While listening to elected officials and public testimony throughout this process describe gender-affirming care as “indoctrination” and warning of chaos if children are allowed to show up as their authentic selves, I was both angry and shocked. My first thought was how this would have affected me as a queer Black girl desperately wanting to be seen and included as my authentic self.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Retirees See Biggest Social Security Hike in More Than 40 Years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected. Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy