US News and World Report
Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise
It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. The increase amounts to a raise of...
City Journal
Without a “Diversity” Leg to Stand On
Every year since 2013, usually during the first week of September, the Harvard Crimson publishes survey results profiling the incoming freshman class, including their political and social orientations. These feature-length reports have consistently shown that a dominant majority of Harvard’s incoming students identify as politically and socially progressive, with ever-fewer students identifying as conservative. This year, however, the Crimson didn’t publish the feature and didn’t reply to my inquiry about whether they would do so. Harvard may have good reasons for wanting to delay such a report, given an upcoming Supreme Court case.
Elite public colleges slash acceptance rates, raising pressure on students
Surging demand has led California flagships Berkeley and UCLA to admit 9 and 11 percent of applicants, respectively. Universities such as North Carolina and Virginia have reduced their acceptance rates to 17-19 percent. Such Vegas-style odds are still not the norm. Most schools accept 70 percent of their applicants. Not...
Editorial: Board right to delay vote
The state Board of Education has done the right thing in delaying the vote on its proposed resolution to obstruct federal policy when it comes to transgender students. The proposal, drafted by board member Brendan Shea of London, Ohio, is strident and overly confident of its analysis of a complicated and, to many people, very uncomfortable, subject. It is inappropriate for the state board to attempt to instruct the 600-plus boards of education in Ohio that they don’t have to follow federal policy. Read more Blade editorials Mr. Shea wants to make Ohio a kind of sanctuary state. It was a dumb idea for the proponents of open borders and its a dumb idea for the opponents of accepting the legitimacy of choosing to identify as a different gender.
Saturday Essay: Stop harassing and bullying vulnerable children
This week, the Ohio Board of Education tabled a resolution by board member Brendan Shea that called for the state of Ohio to reject the expansion of Title IX protections to children in the LGBTQ+ community as proposed by the Biden Administration. This resolution is now in the executive committee, where board members will further discuss it. While listening to elected officials and public testimony throughout this process describe gender-affirming care as “indoctrination” and warning of chaos if children are allowed to show up as their authentic selves, I was both angry and shocked. My first thought was how this would have affected me as a queer Black girl desperately wanting to be seen and included as my authentic self.
US News and World Report
U.S. Retirees See Biggest Social Security Hike in More Than 40 Years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected. Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment...
Biden administration extends COVID-19 public health emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Thursday that the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are...
Why You Can’t Find Child Care: 100,000 Workers Are Missing
Staff biographies are posted on a wall at Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Center in Laurel, Md. Carolina Reyes, the center’s director, says regulations for child care workers can be burdensome for hiring. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times)
