columbusnews-report.com
Homecoming royalty 2022
Homecoming royalty 2022 has been announced by Riverton High School. Morgan Compton, senior was crowned Queen during a pre-game coronation Friday, October 7. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Debbie Compton. She was escorted by Senior A.J. Buschman. Buschman is the son of Keith and Abby Buschman.
columbusnews-report.com
Ben Stout, 84, Columbus
Ben Oliver Stout 84, of Columbus, lost his battle with cancer 12:54 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Columbus. Born February 9, 1938, in Parsons, Ben was the son of Ernest B. Stout and Ruth Naoma Kepner. Ben and Edith “Marie” Carter were united in marriage November 15, 1964, at Mesquite, Texas. She preceded him in death September 9, 2014. Ben retired from the Cherokee County Road…
columbusnews-report.com
Area Accident Report
A one-vehicle accident occurred October 10 at approximately 10 a.m. on Missouri 171 a half mile north of Asbury, Mo. A 1996 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie R. Uber, 24, of Weir, was traveling south. The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Uber was taken to Freeman West in Joplin, Mo., by EMS. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated.
columbusnews-report.com
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home. There are two cats that are...
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Day Festivities
Columbus Day Festivities were presided over by Mr. and Mrs. Columbus. Medi- calodges of Columbus bestowed the honor on Ge Ge Sachetta and Betty Guy. Both attended the event sporting their crowns as well as their smiles.
Via Christi medical clinic to close in Fort Scott, another will move in
Ascension Via Christi is closing a clinic in Fort Scott - but another medical clinic plans to step in.
columbusnews-report.com
Mary Buckner, 77, Quapaw, Okla.
Mary N. Buckner, 77, of Quapaw, Okla., died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Global Higher Nursing Center in Quapaw, Okla. Born October 29, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif., Mary, was the daughter Floyd and Edith (Parson) Charles. They preceded her in death. Mary and William Buckner were united in marriage October 27, 1984, in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mary was formerly…
fortscott.biz
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
Lawrence County Record
Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.
Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
KHP bomb squad determines a metal pipe to be an explosive
KHP bomb squad responds to Labette County, Kansas, determining a metal pipe to be an explosive device.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck
PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
