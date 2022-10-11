ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, KS

Comments / 0

Related
columbusnews-report.com

Homecoming royalty 2022

Homecoming royalty 2022 has been announced by Riverton High School. Morgan Compton, senior was crowned Queen during a pre-game coronation Friday, October 7. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Debbie Compton. She was escorted by Senior A.J. Buschman. Buschman is the son of Keith and Abby Buschman.
RIVERTON, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Ben Stout, 84, Columbus

Ben Oliver Stout 84, of Columbus, lost his battle with cancer 12:54 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Columbus. Born February 9, 1938, in Parsons, Ben was the son of Ernest B. Stout and Ruth Naoma Kepner. Ben and Edith “Marie” Carter were united in marriage November 15, 1964, at Mesquite, Texas. She preceded him in death September 9, 2014. Ben retired from the Cherokee County Road…
COLUMBUS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Area Accident Report

A one-vehicle accident occurred October 10 at approximately 10 a.m. on Missouri 171 a half mile north of Asbury, Mo. A 1996 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie R. Uber, 24, of Weir, was traveling south. The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Uber was taken to Freeman West in Joplin, Mo., by EMS. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated.
ASBURY, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced

Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
CARTHAGE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, KS
Education
Columbus, KS
Sports
City
Girard, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Columbus, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in

Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
FORT SCOTT, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Eighth Grade#American Football#Highschoolsports
columbusnews-report.com

Columbus Day Festivities

Columbus Day Festivities were presided over by Mr. and Mrs. Columbus. Medi- calodges of Columbus bestowed the honor on Ge Ge Sachetta and Betty Guy. Both attended the event sporting their crowns as well as their smiles.
COLUMBUS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusnews-report.com

Mary Buckner, 77, Quapaw, Okla.

Mary N. Buckner, 77, of Quapaw, Okla., died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Global Higher Nursing Center in Quapaw, Okla. Born October 29, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif., Mary, was the daughter Floyd and Edith (Parson) Charles. They preceded her in death. Mary and William Buckner were united in marriage October 27, 1984, in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mary was formerly…
QUAPAW, OK
fortscott.biz

The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott

Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Woman Arrested in Caney For Alleged Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville woman was arrested for felony charges stemming from a routine traffic stop in Caney. Officers with the Caney PD stopped 29-year-old Rachel McBeath of Coffeyville earlier this week. According to the report from CPD McBeath allegedly was driving without proper registration, insurance, or driver’s license, and had in...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Lawrence County Record

Dunham gets 15 yeas for robbery, other felony charges dropped.

Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Explosive device found and an old fire truck

PARSONS, Kan. — Labette County deputies responded to 3803 W Main Street in Parsons about a suspicious SUV. When deputies arrived they found 3 people coming out of a storage unit that did not belong to them. Authorities searched the SUV and found a pipe bomb. Two of the people — Daniel Mitchell and Holly Vanwinkle — were arrested on active warrants.
PARSONS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy