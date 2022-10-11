Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Ben Stout, 84, Columbus
Ben Oliver Stout 84, of Columbus, lost his battle with cancer 12:54 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Columbus. Born February 9, 1938, in Parsons, Ben was the son of Ernest B. Stout and Ruth Naoma Kepner. Ben and Edith “Marie” Carter were united in marriage November 15, 1964, at Mesquite, Texas. She preceded him in death September 9, 2014. Ben retired from the Cherokee County Road…
columbusnews-report.com
Homecoming royalty 2022
Homecoming royalty 2022 has been announced by Riverton High School. Morgan Compton, senior was crowned Queen during a pre-game coronation Friday, October 7. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Debbie Compton. She was escorted by Senior A.J. Buschman. Buschman is the son of Keith and Abby Buschman.
columbusnews-report.com
Area Accident Report
A one-vehicle accident occurred October 10 at approximately 10 a.m. on Missouri 171 a half mile north of Asbury, Mo. A 1996 Toyota Corolla driven by Jackie R. Uber, 24, of Weir, was traveling south. The accident occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Uber was taken to Freeman West in Joplin, Mo., by EMS. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated.
columbusnews-report.com
Annual Columbus Day car show winners announced
Charles Meyer took the top in the, Restored to Original Class, with his 1930 Pontiac, Steve Goodman of Carthage, Mo., was second with is 1970 Plymouth Duster and David Hudson of Quapaw, Okla., was the third-place winner with his 1970 Chevy Nova. There were 73 entries in the car show. Jim Swopes of El Dorado Springs Mo., was the winner of the, Vintage to 1959 Class, competition with his 1934…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusnews-report.com
Mary Buckner, 77, Quapaw, Okla.
Mary N. Buckner, 77, of Quapaw, Okla., died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Global Higher Nursing Center in Quapaw, Okla. Born October 29, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif., Mary, was the daughter Floyd and Edith (Parson) Charles. They preceded her in death. Mary and William Buckner were united in marriage October 27, 1984, in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mary was formerly…
columbusnews-report.com
Gaithers are Farm Family of the Year
Recipients of the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award were Jim and Andrea Gaither. The award was presented by Jay Evans during the Farm Bureau’s Annual meeting. The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic…
Comments / 0