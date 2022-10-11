ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Albany Herald

Braves turn to RHP Spencer Strider for Game 3 of NLDS

Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Spencer Strider will start against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Strider is making his postseason debut and hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 due to an oblique issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

