Chicago, IL

nroc nom
2d ago

How is this even news anymore?? I mean, this is like having “breaking news” everyday when the sun comes up. When there is a three day stretch without robberies, that’s breaking news!

CBS Chicago

Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave.Kolalou is expected in bond court Thursday. Kolalou currently refuses to speak to detectives. Yet despite invoking her Fifth Amendment rights, Chicago Police are piecing together what they can about the disturbing crime – and how they believe the gruesome murder played out.Walker was known by most of the people on her block between...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer

CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Francis Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed the 69-year-old and cut her body into pieces.
cwbchicago.com

More good news: Woman pepper-sprays two armed robbers in Lincoln Park

Some would-be robbers appear to be picking some challenging targets on Chicago’s North Side. A victim pulled a knife on two robbers during a mugging early Tuesday. Then, late Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two robbers during another robbery in the same neighborhood, according to Chicago police. And, as...
cwbchicago.com

Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt

Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
#Robber#Armed Robberies#Bucktown
fox32chicago.com

Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
CBS Chicago

Police searching for 5 teens wanted in South Austin armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a five teenagers wanted for two armed robberies in South Austin. Police said they used a stolen silver Kia to rob two people on October 8. A 29-year-old man was shot during a second heist at Cicero Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. Police said if this crew stays active, they'll likely use a different stolen vehicle in their next theft.
WGN News

Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A building that houses a tire shop and restaurant in West Garfield Park will have to be torn down, after a fire caused the roof and part of the rear wall to collapse overnight.Firefighters responded to the building with B K Tire and Jerk 48, at 4335 W. Madison St., just before 3:40 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the fire caused the building to partially collapse. A neighbor called 9-1-1 to report hearing an explosion inside the tire shop. The cause of the fire is unknow at this time and fire officials have not released further details. No injuries were reported. The owner of the tire shop said their family has been running the business for decades. The Chicago Department of Buildings said 90% of the building's roof, and 50% of the building's rear wall collapsed as a result of the fire. An inspection also determined the front wall was not structurally sound because of the fire. As a result, the building will have to be torn down.
WGN TV

Maywood police looking for man wanted in murder of 17-year-old

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police are seeking a second suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Maywood. On Sept. 16, 17-year-old high school student Dyron Underwood was killed. Two weeks later on Sept. 30, police arrested Rigoberto Estrella, 32, of Melrose Park, for first-degree murder. Police...
fox32chicago.com

Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham

CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

