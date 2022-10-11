ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Linemen Davis, Snyder getting job done for Monmouth-Roseville Titans

MONMOUTH — The last in-depth look at this fall’s Monmouth-Roseville High School football team included the offensive exploits of Titan ball carriers CJ Johnson and Jerome Jackson. Both backs have had 100-yard rushing games this season. But having a talented runner or passer doesn’t mean much if there’s...
MONMOUTH, IL
wgil.com

Have Some Fun At Farmgate Market!

Farmgate Market has your Fall family fun, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch petting zoo and more. Owner Tom Jones joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture. It’s easy to find, just south of Galva and east of Altona.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
tspr.org

Fire closes Monmouth College dining center for the semester

Due to smoke damage throughout Stockdale Center, the student dining at Monmouth College is expected to be closed for the rest of the semester. President Clarence Wyatt thanked students for their patience and understanding in a letter to the campus community. “Despite the disruption and inconvenience, we have much to...
MONMOUTH, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
davenportlibrary.com

The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer

In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

M-R Buildings Getting a Facelift

At the recent Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education meeting, several projects were approved, including installation of air conditioning at the high school. Superintendent Ed Fletcher says the $3 million dollar project could take two years to complete:. “Over the past few years, we have put in air conditioning and new HVAC...
MONMOUTH, IL
wsiu.org

Statewide: The crash of Air Illinois Flight 710

It was October 11, 1983. A small commuter plane went down in a southern Illinois farm field. All ten people aboard died. After the crash, details began emerging that changed the air industry. Listen to this week's Statewide. On the show:. * We revisit a conversation from 2018 with reporter...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Proceeds from the River Ridge-Milledgeville Football Game Will be Donated to Milledgeville Student’s Injured in Car Accident

The Milledgeville Missiles will play their Friday night football game at River Ridge High School. Last Sunday afternoon two Milledgeville students, who both play football for the Missiles, were severely injured in an auto accident on Route 40 just south of Milledgeville. Those two students suffered life threatening injuries and are currently in a Peoria Area Hospital.
MILLEDGEVILLE, IL
KWQC

Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
ROCK FALLS, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

New distribution center coming to Princeton

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL

