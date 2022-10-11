Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Numerous Departments Respond to Blaze in Rural Rock Falls
On Monday October 10, the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at 31051 E. Thome Road in rural Rock Falls at 6:08 pm. The first fire department engine arrived on scene and reported a fully involved, 2 story residential structure. A MABAS Box alarm...
wglc.net
St. Margaret’s Health to explore reclassifying area facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital
SPRING VALLEY – St. Margaret’s Health, which manages hospitals in Spring Valley and in Peru, is looking to reclassify one of their facilities to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Either SMH-Spring Valley or SMH-Peru could potentially qualify for the designation, however, no decision has been made. According to a press release from SMH, they say the intent would be for the other hospital to remain a full-service hospital. It was also announced that they have put on hold its application to State regulators to discontinue emergency and inpatient services at St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
WSPY NEWS
New distribution center coming to Princeton
Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward
PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
walls102.com
Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop
EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire announces new fire chief
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Trollop is the next fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Trollop has worked for the department for 10 years. He is currently a battalion chief and was previously a paramedic. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. He will replace Chief Don Shoevlin, who announced his […]
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
starvedrock.media
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
warrenville.il.us
Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents
These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
wcsjnews.com
Over 600 Cars Attend Last Morris Cruise Night of the Year
The last Morris Cruise night was held this past weekend. Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth said the event was a success. He said the beneficiary was Special Connections of Grundy County. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth said more than 3,700 cars attended the five Morris...
wjol.com
New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah
Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
A Large Section of One Major Rockford Road Will Be Completely Shut Down This Week
I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, but if driving on Mulford Rd. is a regular part of your daily commute, prepare yourself for some traffic headaches over the next few weeks in Rockford. Illinois Construction Season Isn't Over Yet. Besides enjoying local apple orchards, changing leaves, and...
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
starvedrock.media
Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market
A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
