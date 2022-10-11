ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Numerous Departments Respond to Blaze in Rural Rock Falls

On Monday October 10, the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at 31051 E. Thome Road in rural Rock Falls at 6:08 pm. The first fire department engine arrived on scene and reported a fully involved, 2 story residential structure. A MABAS Box alarm...
ROCK FALLS, IL
wglc.net

St. Margaret’s Health to explore reclassifying area facility to a Rural Emergency Hospital

SPRING VALLEY – St. Margaret’s Health, which manages hospitals in Spring Valley and in Peru, is looking to reclassify one of their facilities to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Either SMH-Spring Valley or SMH-Peru could potentially qualify for the designation, however, no decision has been made. According to a press release from SMH, they say the intent would be for the other hospital to remain a full-service hospital. It was also announced that they have put on hold its application to State regulators to discontinue emergency and inpatient services at St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
West Brooklyn, IL
City
Compton, IL
City
Sublette, IL
WSPY NEWS

New distribution center coming to Princeton

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a distribution center in Princeton. The announcement was made by the company and Illinois officials on Friday. According to a news release, The facility represents a $68 million investment from the company and will create around 145 jobs over the next three years. The 600,000 square foot building will service over 150 stores in the Midwest. It's expected to be done in 2024.
PRINCETON, IL
WQAD

Chelsea gives back to Princeton | Pay It Forward

PRINCETON, Ill. — Scrolling on Facebook is a nightly routine for many of us. During the pandemic, it was one of our methods to stay connected. Chelsea Sanchez used the social media platform to her advantage during the pandemic to make fundraising as simple as posting a comment. “It’s...
PRINCETON, IL
walls102.com

Community joins together to help harvest late farmer’s crop

EARLVILLE – Over 20 neighbors and friends of the late Tom Sampson brought farm equipment to his fields Monday to harvest soybeans. Coordinated by fellow Earlville farmer R.E. Larkin, the 8 or so combines made quick work of the 165 acres. Tom passed away unexpectedly in early August, leaving behind a wife and son. Gloria Sampson couldn’t thank the community enough for their support.
EARLVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem-Roscoe Fire announces new fire chief

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Patrick Trollop is the next fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Trollop has worked for the department for 10 years. He is currently a battalion chief and was previously a paramedic. He also served in the United States Marine Corps. He will replace Chief Don Shoevlin, who announced his […]
ROSCOE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fire Department#Volunteer Firefighters
warrenville.il.us

Electronics Recycling Sites Open to DuPage County Residents

These sites accept computers, laptops, servers, printers, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, DVD players, video game consoles, and cell phones along with other electronics and small household appliances. Fees apply to all CRTs, flat screens, projection TVs, and monitors:. up to 21 inches $25. 21 inches and above $35. See the...
WARRENVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Over 600 Cars Attend Last Morris Cruise Night of the Year

The last Morris Cruise night was held this past weekend. Cruise Night Committee President Herb Wyeth said the event was a success. He said the beneficiary was Special Connections of Grundy County. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wyeth said more than 3,700 cars attended the five Morris...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wjol.com

New Lenox native assumes role as commanding officer for USS Savannah

Cmdr. Jenna Van Zeyl became the first Gold crew commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) during an assumption of command ceremony aboard the ship, Oct. 7. Van Zeyl, a native of New Lenox, Ill., was previously the executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS...
NEW LENOX, IL
wjol.com

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Downtown Princeton Restaurant And Bar Put On The Market

A popular dining destination in Princeton is for sale. Folks with Spoons announced Wednesday afternoon that they're putting the property on South Main Street up for sale. The restaurant comes with second floor apartments. The asking price is $500,000. Spoons is supposed to stay open until January. The building dates...
PRINCETON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy