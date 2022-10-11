SPRING VALLEY – St. Margaret’s Health, which manages hospitals in Spring Valley and in Peru, is looking to reclassify one of their facilities to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Either SMH-Spring Valley or SMH-Peru could potentially qualify for the designation, however, no decision has been made. According to a press release from SMH, they say the intent would be for the other hospital to remain a full-service hospital. It was also announced that they have put on hold its application to State regulators to discontinue emergency and inpatient services at St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO