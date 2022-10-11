ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 'House of the Dragon' & 'Stranger Things' Stars At Dallas Fan Fest

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

In just a few days, you'll be able to see and meet some of your favorite stars from your favorite television shows, including HBO's House of the Dragon and Netflix 's Stranger Things .

The Dallas Fan Festival is scheduled to kick off on October 14 at the Irving Convention Center — and the celebrity guest lineup is insane! In addition to House of the Dragon 's Matt Smith , who plays "Daemon Targaryen," and Eduardo Franco who plays "Argyle" in Stranger Things , you'll come into close contact with actors from Arrow , Doctor Who and The Mandalorian .

Celebrity Guest Lineup for Dallas Fan Fest

  • Matt Smith , House of the Dragon & Doctor Who (Saturday)
  • Tom Sturridge , The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday)
  • Jenna Coleman , The Sandman & Doctor Who (Saturday, Sunday)
  • Eduardo Franco , Stranger Things (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
  • Stephen Amell , Arrow (Saturday)
  • Katie Cassidy , Arrow (Saturday, Sunday)
  • Emily Swallow , The Mandalorian (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
  • Mason Alexander Park , The Sandman (Saturday, Sunday)
  • Gates McFadden , Star Trek (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
  • John De Lancie , Star Trek: The Next Generation (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Dallas Fan Fest Ticket Information

Tickets for Dallas Fan Fest are still available. Single day or weekend pass tickets are available, starting at $25 and $75 each for adults, respectively. There's also a gold package available for $159 that includes a weekend pass, show floor access, theater access and a collectible badge.

If you want autographs or photo ops, those prices are not included in the admission ticket. Each celebrity has its own pricing, which you can find here . For example, you can get an autograph from Smith for $100, while a photo op will cost you $120. Franco, on the other hand, has different prices — $60 for an autograph, $50 for a table photo, $70 for a photo and $90 for a table photo and autograph combo.

Here's more information about the Dallas Fan Festival .

