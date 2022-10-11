ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Texas Towns Share Names With Popular European Destinations

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Lone Star State is home to several cities that share names with some major European destinations. And though it may be much different than traveling to the real places, these Texas towns still have a lot to offer.

KXAN compiled a list of Texas towns that share names with European destinations. Here is the complete list:

Athens

Athens is the county seat of Henderson County.

Dublin

Dublin is located in Central Texas, in the southwest corner of Erath county.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh is the county seat of Hidalgo County.

Geneva

Geneva is the oldest continuously occupied town in East Texas.

Liverpool

Liverpool is located in Brazoria County.

London

London is an unincorporated community in northeast Kimble County.

Moscow

Moscow is an unincorporated community in Polk County.

Naples

Naples is located in Morris County.

Newcastle

Newcastle is situated in Young County in the Texas Panhandle.

Paris

Paris is located in Lamar County.

