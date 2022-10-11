Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
Netflix Reveals New Details for Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan, Basic with Ads, is launching in November for $6.99 a month. The new plan will become available on November 3 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. It continues to feature a wide variety of shows and movies and personalized viewing experience and will be available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices, with subscribers able to change or cancel at any time.
World Screen News
Distribution360 Bringing New & Returning Series to MIPCOM
Distribution360’s MIPCOM slate features a variety of new and returning competition series and formats. Leading its catalog, the brand-new competition series A Cut Above sees 12 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. Each week, sculptor Katharine Dowson and chainsaw carver Ryan Cook choose who out-carved the rest and send one person home.
World Screen News
IMDA & AIPRO Leads Delegation of Companies from Singapore at MIPCOM
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) to co-lead a delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, with over 460 hours of content, to MIPCOM. Among the animated titles to be presented is Scrawl Animation’s Alex Player, an animated action-adventure tween series...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Screen News
Pocket.watch Signs Eight New Content Creators
Pocket.watch has expanded its portfolio with the signing of eight new talents from YouTube, representing topics ranging from yoga and mindfulness to food. Among the new additions is JunyTony, which has garnered 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. On the channel, the animated duo of Juny and Tony go on magical and musical adventures with their animal friends and teach positive lessons to kids.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Studio 100 Media
Vegesaurs, which heads back to prehistory to join the adventures of young Tricarrotops Ginger and her baby Pea-Rex friends, leads Studio 100 Media’s slate. “We think it is important, especially now, to bring forward and offer exceptional programs, representing great entertainment that conveys important and positive messages,” says Dorian Bühr, head of global distribution at Studio 100 Media.
World Screen News
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
World Screen News
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Screen News
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
World Screen News
Ex-OSN, WBD Execs Unveil Rise Studios
Emad Morcos and Amel Farag, formerly of OSN, and Amanda Turnbull, previously with Warner Bros. Discovery, have unveiled Rise Studios, which will focus on developing content out of the Middle East and North Africa. Morcos is the former chief content and commercial officer at the MEA pay-TV platform. He is...
World Screen News
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
World Screen News
I Left My Heart in Sorsogon Set for Netflix Philippines
GMA’s romantic drama series I Left My Heart in Sorsogon is slated to begin streaming on Netflix Philippines. The series stars Heart Evangelista as Celeste, a fashion designer and socialite engaged to the most eligible bachelor in town, Tonito (Richard Yap). Paolo Contis plays the role of her old flame, Mikoy.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
KIDS・
World Screen News
Presales in Place for The Vanishing Triangle
Eccho Rights has secured presales in a number of territories for the upcoming Irish drama thriller The Vanishing Triangle. The Vanishing Triangle was commissioned by Virgin Media in Ireland and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV secured the U.K. premiere and licensed the series for several other territories in its footprint. SBS picked up Australian rights, and the series is also sold across the Nordics, with SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Yle (Finland) licensing the title. VRT will air The Vanishing Triangle in Belgium.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: pocket.watch
At MIPCOM, pocket.watch is showcasing a catalog of creator-produced and -inspired content, with a library of more than 20,000 hours available for distribution. “This content is diverse, kid- and brand-safe, proven to be globally popular and delivered at an incredibly efficient cost,” says Chris M. Williams, founder and CEO of pocket.watch.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: eOne Family Brands
EOne Family Brands’ Transformers: EarthSpark introduces a new generation of Transformers to children. The action-comedy series follows a human family as they build relationships with the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth. The series PJ Masks Power Heroes centers on a new generation of heroes with all-new...
World Screen News
Epic Storyworlds Launches Roblox Game Development Studio
Epic Storyworlds, founded by Steve Couture and Ken Faier, has launched Freeground, an online experience studio focused on fan engagement through Roblox. Freeground provides a full range of services, including research and development, content production, marketing, post-launch operations and monetization strategies. The company’s first collaboration, with Falcon’s Beyond, will feature an entertainment destination with a theme park and games based on the Katmandu IP.
World Screen News
Christopher Aird Joins Element Pictures
Two Brothers Pictures alum Christopher Aird has been tapped by Element Pictures for the newly created role of creative director. Aird starts in the role in January 2023 and will be based at Element’s London office. He joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where he served as head of drama for the last five years, executive producing hit series such as the Jamie Dornan-fronted The Tourist and two seasons of Baptiste, as well as Liar, Angela Black, Cheat and The Widow.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Mondo TV Group
Mondo TV Group is shining a spotlight on three shows it believes could prove as successful as MeteoHeroes, including the 2D animated series Annie & Carola. The show follows the shy Carola and Annie, the robot clone she created who turns out to be her opposite. “This is a fun and entertaining animated comedy, full of great dialogue, hilarious situations and visual gags,” says Luana Perrero, head of content sales.
Comments / 0