Eccho Rights has secured presales in a number of territories for the upcoming Irish drama thriller The Vanishing Triangle. The Vanishing Triangle was commissioned by Virgin Media in Ireland and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV secured the U.K. premiere and licensed the series for several other territories in its footprint. SBS picked up Australian rights, and the series is also sold across the Nordics, with SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Yle (Finland) licensing the title. VRT will air The Vanishing Triangle in Belgium.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO