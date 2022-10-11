Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
KIDS・
World Screen News
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
World Screen News
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
World Screen News
Gearing Up for MIPCOM?
Get ready for MIPCOM’s official opening on Monday by accessing our October editions and downloading or updating the World Screen app—for iOS and Android—delivering programming listings, news and a host of other useful resources. You can get copies of the MIPCOM editions of World Screen, TV Drama,...
World Screen News
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
World Screen News
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
World Screen News
IMDA & AIPRO Leads Delegation of Companies from Singapore at MIPCOM
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has partnered with the Association of Independent Producers (AIPRO) to co-lead a delegation of 17 Singapore media companies, with over 460 hours of content, to MIPCOM. Among the animated titles to be presented is Scrawl Animation’s Alex Player, an animated action-adventure tween series...
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Picks Up New Crackit Titles
Beyond Rights and unscripted indie Crackit Productions have extended their partnership, with five new titles being offered up to the international market at MIPCOM. Among the newly acquired titles, Key to a Fortune is a wish-fulfillment show hosted by Jean Johansson that surprises unsuspecting members of the public with huge, life-changing windfalls. Originally produced for Channel 4, the series is also available as a format.
World Screen News
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Studio 100 Media
Vegesaurs, which heads back to prehistory to join the adventures of young Tricarrotops Ginger and her baby Pea-Rex friends, leads Studio 100 Media’s slate. “We think it is important, especially now, to bring forward and offer exceptional programs, representing great entertainment that conveys important and positive messages,” says Dorian Bühr, head of global distribution at Studio 100 Media.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: pocket.watch
At MIPCOM, pocket.watch is showcasing a catalog of creator-produced and -inspired content, with a library of more than 20,000 hours available for distribution. “This content is diverse, kid- and brand-safe, proven to be globally popular and delivered at an incredibly efficient cost,” says Chris M. Williams, founder and CEO of pocket.watch.
World Screen News
Epic Story Greenlights Mia & Codie
Epic Story Media has started production on the animated series Mia & Codie, in addition to working on a second season of Luna, Chip and Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go. Epic Story Media’s preschool coding comedy series Mia & Codie has been commissioned by TVO, Knowledge Network and TFO. The 40×4.5-minute show comes from Emmy Award winner Don Moody.
World Screen News
Wildflame Productions Appoints Head of Development
Wales-based factual indie Wildflame Productions has promoted Connie Fisher to head of development. Fisher will lead the company’s push to expand its partnerships with international broadcasters worldwide and build on its existing success in the U.K. She has worked at Wildflame since 2016 as a development executive. During her...
World Screen News
Production Begins on Catch Me a Killer
Production has commenced on M-Net/Showmax and Night Train Media’s Catch Me a Killer, based on the memoir of the same name by Micki Pistorius. Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones) stars as Pistorius, who was South Africa’s first serial killer profiler. The episodes of the adaptation take place over six years as Pistorius tracked down the country’s most-feared killers.
World Screen News
Lopii Productions Preps Sixth Original Series
Lopii Productions is producing its sixth original series, Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend!, in partnership with CBC Kids. The live-action preschool show celebrates the relationships children have with their pets. In each episode, the owners come up with an extra special way to say thank you to their animals.
World Screen News
BUNK’D Renewed at Disney
Disney Branded Television’s BUNK’D has been renewed for a seventh season, making it the longest-running live-action Disney Channel series. Season six, BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes, is set to return to Disney Channel with a holiday-themed episode on December 2, followed by new weekly episodes beginning in January. Set in Dusty Tush, Wyoming, Lou, Parker, Destiny and Noah work overtime to get the Kikiwaka Ranch up and running.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution
Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s portfolio includes the sci-fi drama series Silverpoint, which follows a group of teens as they uncover a mystery in the woods while away at an adventure camp. “It resonates internationally, as it taps into the zeitgeist for mystery, sci-fi and adventure, and it is...
