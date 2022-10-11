Read full article on original website
World Screen News
BBC Studios Bringing British Storytelling to MIPCOM
BBC Studios is set to attend MIPCOM with a vast slate of content from British storytellers, including the third and final season of the BAFTA-winning series Happy Valley. Written by Sally Wainwright, the third season sees Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, alongside James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. When Cawood discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, a chain of events is sparked that unwittingly leads her back to her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.
World Screen News
Pawn Stars Spin-Off to Debut on The HISTORY Channel
Pawn Stars Do America, an eight-part spin-off of the hit series Pawn Stars, is slated to premiere on The HISTORY Channel on November 9. The new series sees the Pawn Stars crew travel to eight different cities in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects. Viewers will experience the franchise in a new way with on-site restoration reveals and local road trip excursions.
World Screen News
Christopher Aird Joins Element Pictures
Two Brothers Pictures alum Christopher Aird has been tapped by Element Pictures for the newly created role of creative director. Aird starts in the role in January 2023 and will be based at Element’s London office. He joins the team from Two Brothers Pictures, where he served as head of drama for the last five years, executive producing hit series such as the Jamie Dornan-fronted The Tourist and two seasons of Baptiste, as well as Liar, Angela Black, Cheat and The Widow.
Emily review – the wildest Brontë sister is set free in full-blooded gothic fable
The author of Wuthering Heights is no sickly recluse in actor turned director Frances O’Connor’s sensuous, spine-tingling feature debut. “How did you write Wuthering Heights?” demands a rattled Charlotte Brontë (Alexandra Dowling) in the opening moments of this inventive, urgent gothic fable that, like Andrew Dominik’s misunderstood Blonde, could hardly be mistaken for a drearily factual biopic. “It’s an ugly book,” Charlotte complains as her sister Emily (Sex Education’s Emma Mackey) swoons beside her, a three-volume edition of the offending text (“full of selfish people who only really care for themselves”) propped next to a medicine bottle at her elbow. When Emily replies that she simply put pen to paper, Charlotte is unassuaged, insisting that “there is something…”. Only later, when the literary torch is passed on and she can make peace with her own ghosts, does Charlotte start to realise what that “something” is…
Prithviraj Sukumaran on His Role in ‘Salaar,’ Starring Prabhas, Directed by ‘K.G.F.’ Filmmaker Prashanth Neel (EXCLUSIVE)
South Indian cinema A-lister Prithviraj Sukumaran is an integral part of the cast of “Salaar,” starring Prabhas (the Baahubali franchise) and directed by Prashanth Neel (the K.G.F. franchise). Though he was approached for the role more than 18 months ago, Sukumaran nearly could not do the film because he was busy with Jordan and Algeria shoots for Blessy’s pandemic-delayed magnum opus “Aadu Jeevitham.” As luck would have it, “Salaar” was also delayed and the dates finally aligned. Sukumaran began shooting for the film in September. “There are multiple reasons why ‘Salaar’ would be a no-brainer for anybody to say yes...
World Screen News
Inter Medya Marks MIPCOM Return with Packed Slate
Inter Medya is making its market return with a slate that includes the new drama Poison Ivy. Produced by TMC Film, co-produced by Alim Yapım and broadcast on Star TV, Poison Ivy features among its cast Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, Kadir Doğulu, Sarp Levendoğlu and Zuhal Olcay. The series was adapted from Peride Celal’s best-selling novel of the same name.
World Screen News
Presales in Place for The Vanishing Triangle
Eccho Rights has secured presales in a number of territories for the upcoming Irish drama thriller The Vanishing Triangle. The Vanishing Triangle was commissioned by Virgin Media in Ireland and AMC Networks’ Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada. AMC Networks’ Acorn TV secured the U.K. premiere and licensed the series for several other territories in its footprint. SBS picked up Australian rights, and the series is also sold across the Nordics, with SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Yle (Finland) licensing the title. VRT will air The Vanishing Triangle in Belgium.
World Screen News
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
World Screen News
Lara vs. Escobar Feature Doc from Banijay Rights & Scenery
Banijay Rights has aligned with the Banijay Benelux joint venture Scenery on Lara vs. Escobar, a feature documentary recounting the reconciliation story behind Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s most famous assassination. Lara vs. Escobar, from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning director Mags Gavan, delves into the investigation of the 1984...
World Screen News
Distribution360 Bringing New & Returning Series to MIPCOM
Distribution360’s MIPCOM slate features a variety of new and returning competition series and formats. Leading its catalog, the brand-new competition series A Cut Above sees 12 of the world’s best chainsaw carvers turn ordinary logs into extraordinary works of art. Each week, sculptor Katharine Dowson and chainsaw carver Ryan Cook choose who out-carved the rest and send one person home.
World Screen News
RDF London Taps First Dates Creator as Managing Director
Meredith Chambers has been appointed as managing director of RDF London, joining the company later in the month. Meredith will be responsible for managing the London-based arm of the business and building on RDF’s reputation for popular factual, factual entertainment and formatted factual. Chambers was formally managing director at...
World Screen News
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
World Screen News
Flying Bark Productions to Animate Untitled Avatar Film
Flying Bark Productions (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, LEGO Monkie Kid, What If…?) has been tapped by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation to animate their recently announced untitled Avatar feature film. Based in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the new...
World Screen News
Wildflame Productions Appoints Head of Development
Wales-based factual indie Wildflame Productions has promoted Connie Fisher to head of development. Fisher will lead the company’s push to expand its partnerships with international broadcasters worldwide and build on its existing success in the U.K. She has worked at Wildflame since 2016 as a development executive. During her...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Serious Kids
Based on a book penned by Tomi Ungerer, the Serious Kids highlight Flix celebrates friendship and differences. “The core values of the show are widely sought-after, such as tolerance, courage, friendship, community and family unity,” says Leila Ouledcheikh, senior VP of global distribution and commercial development at Serious Kids.
World Screen News
Beyond Rights Picks Up New Crackit Titles
Beyond Rights and unscripted indie Crackit Productions have extended their partnership, with five new titles being offered up to the international market at MIPCOM. Among the newly acquired titles, Key to a Fortune is a wish-fulfillment show hosted by Jean Johansson that surprises unsuspecting members of the public with huge, life-changing windfalls. Originally produced for Channel 4, the series is also available as a format.
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
World Screen News
Cecilia Persson Sets Out BBC Studios Kids & Family Strategy
Cecilia Persson, the managing director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, unveiled her strategy for the new division in her MIPJunior keynote today, which was followed by a fireside chat with TV Kids’ Anna Carugati. The keynote and sit-down interview with Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, marked...
World Screen News
Lionsgate+ Greenlights More Señorita 89
Lionsgate+ has greenlit a second season of the original series Señorita 89, set against the glamour of 1980s Mexico. Joining the cast for season two are Dolores Heredia (El Galán) as La Madrina, mother of the cartels who sees power and influence in Jocelyn (Leidi Gutiérrez), and Yoshira Escárrega (Toda La Sangre) as Maribel Montaño, who is known as La Santa because the night they found her with her victim’s eyes in her hands, they say the dead man could still see.
World Screen News
Lopii Productions Preps Sixth Original Series
Lopii Productions is producing its sixth original series, Bestest Day Ever With My Best Friend!, in partnership with CBC Kids. The live-action preschool show celebrates the relationships children have with their pets. In each episode, the owners come up with an extra special way to say thank you to their animals.
