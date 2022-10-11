Read full article on original website
BBC & ABC Co-Commission The Spooky Files
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the BBC have jointly commissioned the new comedy series The Spooky Files, which is being financed with production investment from Screen Australia and support from VicScreen. The show comes from Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) and Megaboom Pictures, the creative teams behind breakout successes Nowhere...
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
Wildflame Productions Appoints Head of Development
Wales-based factual indie Wildflame Productions has promoted Connie Fisher to head of development. Fisher will lead the company’s push to expand its partnerships with international broadcasters worldwide and build on its existing success in the U.K. She has worked at Wildflame since 2016 as a development executive. During her...
Billy the Cowboy Hamster Set for Tiny Pop
Dandelooo has sealed a deal with the free-to-air U.K. channel Tiny Pop for Billy the Cowboy Hamster. Targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, Billy the Cowboy Hamster is based on the series of seven books by Dutch author and illustrator Catharina Valckx. The preschool show is set to premiere exclusively on U.K. free TV in May 2023.
The World According to Grandpa Returns to Milkshake!
A brand-new season of the multi-award-winning children’s series The World According to Grandpa returns to Channel 5’s Milkshake! today. From Saffron Cherry Productions and Grandpa Productions, the mixed-media series features live-action stars in a 2D animated world. There are 20 new 11-minute episodes launching for the season. The...
Cecilia Persson Sets Out BBC Studios Kids & Family Strategy
Cecilia Persson, the managing director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, unveiled her strategy for the new division in her MIPJunior keynote today, which was followed by a fireside chat with TV Kids’ Anna Carugati. The keynote and sit-down interview with Carugati, group editorial director of World Screen, marked...
Brook Lapping to Make New Putin Doc for BBC Two
Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media, has been commissioned by the BBC to make the documentary Putin and the West (w.t.). The 3×1-hour doc, produced for BBC Two, tells the inside story of how Western leaders have struggled to deal with Russia as Vladimir Putin tries to exert his power on the world stage.
