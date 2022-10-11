Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
$30 million infrastructure investment in Iberia Parish
A $30 million project on Hwy 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) will begin in November, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for October 16, 2022
Comit Developers is joining forces with Bizzuka to create one of the largest web development companies in Louisiana. Comit will acquire Bizzuka’s ongoing web hosting, development, maintenance and security teams. The two Lafayette companies have a 20-year history in web design, digital marketing and customer service, and Comit co-founder...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette election officials targeted with records requests spurred by conspiracies
Mirroring a trend seen nationally, Lafayette Parish election officials have been hounded with requests for data they do not collect, questions about voting systems they do not use and threats of litigation. Four requests filed since August, just ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, arrived just in time to cause...
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Lafayette Parish inmate gets caught in barbed wire trying to escape
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Lafayette Woman Speaks Out After Arrest, Denies Threatening to 'Beat Up' Northside Principal
Logan Angelle and her son Braylon speak out and explain the incidents that led to their being banned from the Northside High School campus and her arrest.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
Could a shorter work week come to Acadia Parish? How would it work?
Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?
Lafayette Parish schools have come under threat a dozen times this year. Can the school board seek restitution?
Lafayette man arrested after a series of home burglaries
A man has been arrested after a series of residential burglaries, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO).
theadvocate.com
Beware scammers pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, department says
Scammers are pretending to be Baton Rouge police officers, telling victims to send them money to stop an arrest warrant from being issued, the department said in an alert Thursday. The scammers are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names, the alert says. People in the city and surrounding areas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
Acadia Parish School Board considering 4-day school week
Acadia Parish Schools are considering adopting a 4-day school week for students and teachers.
Abbeville Meridional
Abbeville police have an idea who may have fired the gunshots after the Abbeville football game
Chief Hardy and Mayor White are asking for community help. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made dealing with the gunshots fired after the Abbeville High homecoming football game in Abbeville. Less than two minutes after the game ended, at least five shots were fired on the streets...
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
Boil advisory for Ville Platte
A boil water advisory has been issued for Ville Platte residents in Evangeline Parish due to a replacement of a new well.
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Comments / 0