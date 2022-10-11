Read full article on original website
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Northstar Raises $24.4M to Expand Financial Wellness Benefit Platform
Financial wellness benefit provider Northstar has raised $24.4 million and said the additional capital will enable it to expand its products and its global reach. Offered by employers as a benefit to their employees, Northstar employs FinTech tools and in-house financial advisors to help employees make financial decisions and get the most out of their total compensation, the company said in a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release.
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
B2B eCommerce Firm Papmall Debuts Cross-Border Freelance Payments
B2B eCommerce platform papmall has upgraded its services to allow businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers. “Freelancers may become frustrated and leave the current platform if they experience frequent payment abandonment,” the Los Angeles company said in a news release Friday (Oct. 14). “papmall tends to address that...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
Still Aiming to Deliver IPO, Instacart Reduces Internal Value to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management
A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
BofA Virtual Assistant Erica Surpasses 1B Interactions
Bank of America announced Wednesday (Oct. 12) that its virtual financial assistant Erica has surpassed 1 billion interactions with clients. “Erica is the definition of how Bank of America is delivering personalization and individualization at scale to our clients,” David Tyrie, the bank’s Chief Digital Officer and Head of Global Marketing, said in a news release.
Visa Targets Creator Payouts with Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program
Visa is rolling out a new program that focuses on getting creators faster payouts when they connect with audiences on social and video gaming platforms. The Visa Ready Creator Commerce Program is a global initiative for Visa’s platform partners to help them embed financial tools that creators can use to build their businesses, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Oct. 12).
Bank Earnings Show Consumers' Increased Use of Digital Channels
Earnings season has just gotten underway. And amid the slew of bank reports on Friday (Oct. 14) – the trinity of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — a few data points show unabated trends among the questions and the commentary on consumer spending. A highlight: The continued move...
Toast Adds Catering, Wholesale Order Tools to Platform for Restaurants
Digital platform for restaurants Toast has launched a new product that helps restaurants manage catering and wholesale orders as well as in-person, takeout and delivery business. Dubbed Toast Invoicing, the new product enables restaurants to create invoices and collect payments for all types of orders and events within a single...
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Synchrony Debuts Consumer Financing Tool for Audiology Practices
Synchrony has introduced Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing solution for the hearing industry. The new tool, launched via the Sycle practice management platform, helps audiology providers offer financing options, such as healthcare credit cards and installment loans, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. The launch represents an expansion of Synchrony’s partnership with Sycle.
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
CFOs Zero In on Optimizing the Cash Conversion Cycle
With the digital transformation of corporate finance comes the promise of retiring outmoded approaches to the cash conversion cycle, making payments complete faster and having funds on hand for needed expenditures and investments in a far timelier manner. Recent PYMNTS research done in collaboration with Corcentric analyzes how CFOs want...
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
