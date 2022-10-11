ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Latest updates, teams news and score for Champions League match

RB Leipzig scored second-half goals through Timo Werner and substitute Emil Forsberg to earn a 2-0 win at Celtic in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday to end the home side's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVHoW_0iUmOSkj00
Timo Werner celebrates with Mohamed Simakan Credit: Reuters

Leipzig move up to second with six points, four behind leaders Real Madrid who drew 1-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk, while Celtic remain bottom with one point and two games remaining.

In a frantic first half, Leipzig dominated possession while Celtic had the better chances as they hit the woodwork twice and registered the only shot on target through Kyogo Furuhashi, but neither team were able to find the clinical edge.

The noise level at Celtic Park cranked up after Matt O'Riley's low shot struck the post and Greg Taylor's rebound rattled the bar before Furuhashi headed over a cross from Sead Haksabanovic.

Celtic made a sluggish start after the break and Leipzig looked the more dangerous as Willi Orban drew a swift save from Hart while Dominik Szoboszlai granted the hosts a reprieve after losing his footing with a clear sight of goal.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda met substitute Aaron Mooy's cross but steered his first-time effort wide before Werner and Forsberg punished Celtic on a night of missed opportunities for Ange Postecoglou's side

See how the action happened below...

England v Samoa – Rugby League World Cup: Shaun Wane’s men can go to final… as long as they win opener, says Robinson

JASON ROBINSON is the only Englishman to play in three World Cup finals, in a stellar rugby career that made him a legend in both codes. Here he gives his exclusive view on the Rugby League World Cup, which kicks off with a blockbuster between England and Samoa at St James’ Park . . . and reckons Shaun Wane’s Lions could roar all the way to the final.
