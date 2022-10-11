Read full article on original website
New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools
Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
Ohana Fuels celebrates 10 years supporting Maui community through Fuel Up. Do Good. program
Ohana Fuelsʻ community-driven program “Fuel Up. Do Good,” celebrating its 10th year, has provided more than $500,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations on Maui and the Big Island, according to a company news release. The funding comes from a partnership between Ohana Fuels and the community....
Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
Big Island’s Hele-On bus system plagued by aging fleet, supply chain issues
Since the beginning of August, the Twitter feed of Hele-On, the County of Hawaiʻi’s public transport bus service, has been filled with notices of cancellations and delays. Two time slots for Route 90 from Pāhala to the South Kohala resorts were canceled on Thursday. Route 103, the Waiākea Uka bus in Hilo, was delayed an hour at one point Wednesday. The remainder of Route 301, a Waimea circulator route, was canceled Wednesday afternoon. Route 2 from Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal in downtown Hilo to Kona was canceled Monday afternoon.
Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday
The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
Mayor says taxpayers will benefit from $73M in energy cost-savings through new program
Maui County taxpayers can expect to benefit from $73 million in energy and water conservation cost savings from a 20-year energy cost savings agreement with contractor Johnson Controls, according to an announcement issued today by Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “This is a fiscally responsible project that saves taxpayer dollars,...
$1.9M awarded to UH Maui College and UH Mānoa to promote food and ag science
The US Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded $1.9 million in federal funding to programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The funding, which aims to promote and strengthen Alaska Native-Serving and Native Hawaiian-Serving...
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts General Candidates Night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a General Candidates Night, tonight, Oct. 13, 2022. The event features a meet and greet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall, followed by the program which begins at 5 p.m., and a broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Akakū. Organizers...
$1.75M to address statewide nursing faculty shortage, includes 3 positions at UHMC
Gov. David Ige has released $1.75 million for 39 new instructor positions to help address Hawaiʻi’s severe nursing faculty shortage and to support University of Hawaiʻi nursing programs statewide. The funding release includes enough to fund three positions at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului.
Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink Campaign selects logo winner
Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest. The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department. As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate...
Studio Gang completes Hawaii skyscraper with sugar cane-informed facade
Chicago-based Studio Gang has completed a residential tower in Hawaii called Kō'ula with an undulating facade that takes cues from local ecology. Kō'ula, which means "red sugar cane" in native Hawaiian, is a local plant with a twisting structure that became a major influence on the facade of the tower.
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands
Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
Lack Of Shelter Space Poses A Challenge For Oahu’s Newest Homeless Program
As a city program that helps homeless people approaches its one-year mark, it has faced obstacles including a lack of shelter space and psychiatrists. But the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program has taken 30 people off the streets and that’s a successful start, its director says. The CORE...
Businesses are hiring for the holidays, with added incentives
HONOLULU(KHON2) — The holidays are quickly approaching and businesses are looking for workers. Retailers said finding a new hire has become more difficult than finding that perfect gift. Here’s a look at some of the places hiring and what they’re doing to entice workers. There are just 73 days until Christmas, 43 before Black Friday. […]
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
