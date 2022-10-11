ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

mauinow.com

New play structures installed at MEO Head Start preschools

Children attending eight Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschool sites are enjoying new play structures in a $506,000 renovation project completed last week. The new play structures are open air with a lower profile and provide for better safety and supervision of children, compared to the old tower structures, some of which were put up as far back as 2005.
LAHAINA, HI
KHON2

Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island’s Hele-On bus system plagued by aging fleet, supply chain issues

Since the beginning of August, the Twitter feed of Hele-On, the County of Hawaiʻi’s public transport bus service, has been filled with notices of cancellations and delays. Two time slots for Route 90 from Pāhala to the South Kohala resorts were canceled on Thursday. Route 103, the Waiākea Uka bus in Hilo, was delayed an hour at one point Wednesday. The remainder of Route 301, a Waimea circulator route, was canceled Wednesday afternoon. Route 2 from Mo‘oheau Bus Terminal in downtown Hilo to Kona was canceled Monday afternoon.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Update on West Maui Hospital to be presented in Council committee on Monday

The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center. “This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Voters To Decide On Removal Of $1,000 Cap For Civil Fines

Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a proposal that could open the door to steeper penalties for people who violate county rules. Civil fines imposed by the county are currently limited to a maximum of $1,000 per day, with the exception of penalties for illegal short-term rentals, which are much higher. The measure in question would do away with penalty ceilings, granting the County Council more leeway to set higher fines by ordinance for more serious infractions.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink Campaign selects logo winner

Pacific Cancer Foundation’s Go Pink! Campaign has selected a design by Maui resident, Richelle Wakamatsu, as the winner of the it’s annual logo contest. The contest was held in partnership with the Maui Police and Maui Fire Department. As the winner, Wakamatsu received a plaque and four plate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Dezeen

Studio Gang completes Hawaii skyscraper with sugar cane-informed facade

Chicago-based Studio Gang has completed a residential tower in Hawaii called Kō'ula with an undulating facade that takes cues from local ecology. Kō'ula, which means "red sugar cane" in native Hawaiian, is a local plant with a twisting structure that became a major influence on the facade of the tower.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui council approves resolution to acquire 45 acres of A&B lands

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed appreciation to the Maui County Council for approving resolutions accepting the dedication of 45 acres of land from A&B Properties for parks and open space. The acquisition was finalized at the councilʻs meeting that adjourned on Monday. Chris Benjamin, president and CEO of Alexander &...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Businesses are hiring for the holidays, with added incentives

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The holidays are quickly approaching and businesses are looking for workers. Retailers said finding a new hire has become more difficult than finding that perfect gift. Here’s a look at some of the places hiring and what they’re doing to entice workers. There are just 73 days until Christmas, 43 before Black Friday. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

